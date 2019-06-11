finanzen.net
+++ Wissen Sie, dass Sie an der Börse Frankfurt den An- und Verkaufskurs einer Aktie mitgestalten können? Jetzt mehr erfahren. +++-w-

SpartanNash Company Aktie WKN: A115BY / ISIN: US8472151005
Symbol: SPTN

10,30EUR
+0,10EUR
+0,98%
11.06.2019
STU
11,55USD
-0,28USD
-2,37%
02:00:00
NAS
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
11.06.2019 19:24
Bewerten
(0)

SpartanNash Company Sell (Pivotal Research Group)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für SpartanNash Company von 12 auf 10 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: SpartanNash Company Sell

Unternehmen:
SpartanNash Company		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group		Kursziel:
10,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
10,37 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
11,55 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu SpartanNash Company

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.06.2019SpartanNash Company SellPivotal Research Group
21.02.2019SpartanNash Company SellPivotal Research Group
09.11.2018SpartanNash Company Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.03.2018SpartanNash Company OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.02.2018SpartanNash Company SellPivotal Research Group
09.11.2018SpartanNash Company Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.03.2018SpartanNash Company OutperformBMO Capital Markets
15.09.2017SpartanNash Company Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
27.01.2016SpartanNash Company BuyPivotal Research Group
24.05.2017SpartanNash Company HoldPivotal Research Group
17.01.2017SpartanNash Company HoldPivotal Research Group
23.09.2016SpartanNash Company Equal WeightBarclays Capital
01.04.2016SpartanNash Company HoldPivotal Research Group
05.03.2015SpartanNash Company HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.06.2019SpartanNash Company SellPivotal Research Group
21.02.2019SpartanNash Company SellPivotal Research Group
21.02.2018SpartanNash Company SellPivotal Research Group
26.06.2017SpartanNash Company SellPivotal Research Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SpartanNash Company nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu SpartanNash Company

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.05.19
SpartanNash Company stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.05.19
Ausblick: SpartanNash Company zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
18.02.19
Ausblick: SpartanNash Company legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
05.11.18
Ausblick: SpartanNash Company verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
27.08.18
Lebensmittelhändler SpartanNash schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
13.08.18
Ausblick: SpartanNash Company veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SpartanNash Company News
RSS Feed
SpartanNash Company zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele SpartanNash Company Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 0
Sell: 1
9,5
10
10,5
11
11,5
12
Pivotal Research Group
12 $
Pivotal Research Group
10 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle SpartanNash Company Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11.06.19MorphoSys Neutral
11.06.19MorphoSys buy
11.06.19Sartorius vz verkaufen
11.06.19Deutsche Telekom buy
11.06.19Deutsche Telekom buy
11.06.19RWE overweight
11.06.19Deutsche Börse Neutral
11.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
11.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
11.06.19Covestro buy
11.06.19Deutsche Börse Hold
11.06.19Lufthansa Outperform
11.06.19Allianz overweight
11.06.19Deutsche Post overweight
11.06.19Deutsche Bank Sell
11.06.19SAP SE Outperform
11.06.19SAP SE Outperform
11.06.19Bayer Hold
11.06.19Infineon Underweight
11.06.19Infineon Underweight
11.06.19Infineon buy
11.06.19Infineon buy
11.06.19Siemens Healthineers Neutral
07.06.19Lufthansa overweight
07.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
07.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
07.06.19RIB Software SE buy
07.06.19Infineon buy
07.06.19Infineon buy
07.06.19ISRA VISION buy
07.06.19BASF buy
07.06.19Covestro Hold
07.06.19HeidelbergCement Outperform
07.06.19Bayer Outperform
07.06.19Software Neutral
06.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
06.06.19Siemens overweight
06.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
06.06.19freenet buy
06.06.19Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11.06.19
DAX schließt deutlich im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen etwas leichter -- ING hat offenbar kein Interesse mehr an Übernahme der Commerzbank -- Intel, EVOTEC, Siltronic, HUGO BOSS im Fokus
Immobilien
04:57 Uhr
Super-Luxus-Bauten mit dem Besten aus allen Welten
Sonstiges
04:12 Uhr
Im Niedrigzinsumfeld mit Anleihen Geld verdienen: So geht´s!
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
AlibabaA117ME
EVOTEC SE566480