|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
SpartanNash Company
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
10,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
10,37 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
11,55 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|11.06.2019
|SpartanNash Company Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|21.02.2019
|SpartanNash Company Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|09.11.2018
|SpartanNash Company Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|02.03.2018
|SpartanNash Company Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|21.02.2018
|SpartanNash Company Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|09.11.2018
|SpartanNash Company Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|02.03.2018
|SpartanNash Company Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|15.09.2017
|SpartanNash Company Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|27.01.2016
|SpartanNash Company Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|24.05.2017
|SpartanNash Company Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|17.01.2017
|SpartanNash Company Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|23.09.2016
|SpartanNash Company Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.04.2016
|SpartanNash Company Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|05.03.2015
|SpartanNash Company Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.2019
|SpartanNash Company Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|21.02.2019
|SpartanNash Company Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|21.02.2018
|SpartanNash Company Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|26.06.2017
|SpartanNash Company Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|11.06.19
|MorphoSys Neutral
|11.06.19
|MorphoSys buy
|11.06.19
|Sartorius vz verkaufen
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11.06.19
|RWE overweight
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|11.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|11.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11.06.19
|Covestro buy
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|11.06.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|11.06.19
|Allianz overweight
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Post overweight
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|11.06.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|11.06.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|11.06.19
|Bayer Hold
|11.06.19
|Infineon Underweight
|11.06.19
|Infineon Underweight
|11.06.19
|Infineon buy
|11.06.19
|Infineon buy
|11.06.19
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|07.06.19
|Lufthansa overweight
|07.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.06.19
|RIB Software SE buy
|07.06.19
|Infineon buy
|07.06.19
|Infineon buy
|07.06.19
|ISRA VISION buy
|07.06.19
|BASF buy
|07.06.19
|Covestro Hold
|07.06.19
|HeidelbergCement Outperform
|07.06.19
|Bayer Outperform
|07.06.19
|Software Neutral
|06.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|06.06.19
|Siemens overweight
|06.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|06.06.19
|freenet buy
|06.06.19
|Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan