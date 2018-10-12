finanzen.net
Spirit AeroSystems Aktie WKN: A0LEXG / ISIN: US8485741099
Symbol: SPR

71,98EUR
-1,50EUR
-2,04%
12.10.2018
STU
83,84USD
+0,76USD
+0,91%
12.10.2018
NYSE
12.10.2018 18:49
Bewerten
(0)

Spirit AeroSystems Buy (Standpoint Research)

Der Analyst Standpoint Research hat Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. von Hold auf "Buy" hochgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: Spirit AeroSystems Buy

Unternehmen:
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.		Analyst:
Standpoint Research		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
83,42 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
83,84 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

12.10.2018Spirit AeroSystems BuyStandpoint Research
29.03.2018Spirit AeroSystems OverweightBarclays Capital
03.08.2017Spirit AeroSystems BuyCanaccord Adams
09.05.2017Spirit AeroSystems BuyUBS AG
28.02.2017Spirit AeroSystems HoldStandpoint Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

31.08.18
Why Is Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report? (Zacks)
09.08.18
Spirit AeroSystems Still Has a Lot of Work to Do (MotleyFool)
07.08.18
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Harris, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Spirit Aerosystems, L3 Technologies, Raytheon and Leidos Holdings (Zacks)
01.08.18
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag (Zacks)
01.08.18
Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates (Zacks)
01.08.18
Spirit AeroSystems posts profit on higher deliveries (Reuters Business)
31.07.18
Ausblick: Spirit AeroSystems präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.07.18
Low 777 Demand to Hurt Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q2 Earnings? (Zacks)

