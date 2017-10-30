|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|myNews
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Strayer Education Inc.
|Analyst:
Barrington Research
|Kursziel:
160,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
sector perform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|21.08.2018
|Strayer Education Outperform
|Barrington Research
|05.03.2018
|Strayer Education Overweight
|First Analysis Securities
|15.05.2017
|Strayer Education Equal-Weight
|First Analysis Securities
|27.07.2012
|Strayer Education sector perform
|Barrington Research
|21.11.2006
|Update Strayer Education Inc.: Sell
|Citigroup
|21.08.2018
|Strayer Education Outperform
|Barrington Research
|05.03.2018
|Strayer Education Overweight
|First Analysis Securities
|05.10.2005
|Update Strayer Education Inc.: Outperform
|William Blair
|16.09.2005
|Update Strayer Education Inc.: Buy
|Stanford Research
|05.05.2005
|Update Strayer Education Inc.: Outperform
|Robert W. Baird
|15.05.2017
|Strayer Education Equal-Weight
|First Analysis Securities
|27.07.2012
|Strayer Education sector perform
|Barrington Research
|03.11.2006
|Update Strayer Education Inc.: Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.07.2005
|Update Strayer Education Inc.: Equal weight
|Lehman Brothers
|07.04.2005
|Update Strayer Education Inc.: Neutral
|Robert W. Baird
|21.11.2006
|Update Strayer Education Inc.: Sell
|Citigroup
|21.08.18
|Henkel vz Neutral
|21.08.18
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|21.08.18
|Bechtle buy
|21.08.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|21.08.18
|Siemens Underweight
|21.08.18
|Linde Hold
|21.08.18
|Medigene buy
|21.08.18
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|21.08.18
|Lufthansa Outperform
|21.08.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Sell
|21.08.18
|Daimler Sell
|21.08.18
|BMW Hold
|21.08.18
|Deutsche Börse buy
|21.08.18
|Bayer buy
|20.08.18
|United Internet kaufen
|20.08.18
|Bayer Outperform
|20.08.18
|Bayer buy
|20.08.18
|Allianz overweight
|20.08.18
|Continental buy
|20.08.18
|Covestro buy
|20.08.18
|BASF Neutral
|20.08.18
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
|20.08.18
|Allianz buy
|20.08.18
|S&T Hold
|20.08.18
|Wirecard buy
|20.08.18
|Linde buy
|20.08.18
|BASF overweight
|20.08.18
|Bayer Outperform
|20.08.18
|BASF Outperform
|20.08.18
|Infineon buy
|20.08.18
|RWE buy
|20.08.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|20.08.18
|Wirecard buy
|20.08.18
|Bayer buy
|20.08.18
|Deutsche Post overweight
|20.08.18
|RWE buy
|20.08.18
|United Internet buy
|20.08.18
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|17.08.18
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|17.08.18
|Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
|Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net