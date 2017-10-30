Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier-w-

Strayer Education Aktie WKN: 903463 / ISIN: US8632361056
Symbol: STRA

KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
21.08.2018 16:49
Bewerten
(0)

Strayer Education Outperform (Barrington Research)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Barrington Research hat die Einstufung für Strayer Education Inc. auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 160 USD belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Strayer Education Outperform

Unternehmen:
Strayer Education Inc.		Analyst:
Barrington Research		Kursziel:
160,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
-		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
sector perform		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Strayer Education Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.08.2018Strayer Education OutperformBarrington Research
05.03.2018Strayer Education OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
15.05.2017Strayer Education Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
27.07.2012Strayer Education sector performBarrington Research
21.11.2006Update Strayer Education Inc.: SellCitigroup
21.08.2018Strayer Education OutperformBarrington Research
05.03.2018Strayer Education OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
05.10.2005Update Strayer Education Inc.: OutperformWilliam Blair
16.09.2005Update Strayer Education Inc.: BuyStanford Research
05.05.2005Update Strayer Education Inc.: OutperformRobert W. Baird
15.05.2017Strayer Education Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
27.07.2012Strayer Education sector performBarrington Research
03.11.2006Update Strayer Education Inc.: Equal-weightMorgan Stanley
14.07.2005Update Strayer Education Inc.: Equal weightLehman Brothers
07.04.2005Update Strayer Education Inc.: NeutralRobert W. Baird

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Strayer Education Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Strayer Education Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.08.18
Strayer Education (STRA) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates (Zacks)
30.07.18
Ausblick: Strayer Education stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
25.05.18
Here's Why You Should Buy Strayer Education (STRA) Stock Now (Zacks)
03.05.18
Strayer Education (STRA) Q1 Earnings Beat, Enrollments Up (Zacks)
02.05.18
BRIEF-Strayer Education Reports Q1 Adj Earnings Per Share $1.23 (Reuters Business)
30.04.18
Ausblick: Strayer Education legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.10.17
Strayer Education and Capella Education to Merge (The Wall Street Journal)
30.10.17
Strayer Education, Capella Education Near Merger Deal (The Wall Street Journal)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Strayer Education News
RSS Feed
Strayer Education zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Strayer Education Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
110
120
130
140
150
160
170
First Analysis Securities
112 $
Barrington Research
160 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle Strayer Education Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

21.08.18Henkel vz Neutral
21.08.18Beiersdorf Neutral
21.08.18Bechtle buy
21.08.18Dialog Semiconductor Hold
21.08.18Siemens Underweight
21.08.18Linde Hold
21.08.18Medigene buy
21.08.18Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
21.08.18Lufthansa Outperform
21.08.18Volkswagen (VW) vz Sell
21.08.18Daimler Sell
21.08.18BMW Hold
21.08.18Deutsche Börse buy
21.08.18Bayer buy
20.08.18United Internet kaufen
20.08.18Bayer Outperform
20.08.18Bayer buy
20.08.18Allianz overweight
20.08.18Continental buy
20.08.18Covestro buy
20.08.18BASF Neutral
20.08.18Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
20.08.18Allianz buy
20.08.18S&T Hold
20.08.18Wirecard buy
20.08.18Linde buy
20.08.18BASF overweight
20.08.18Bayer Outperform
20.08.18BASF Outperform
20.08.18Infineon buy
20.08.18RWE buy
20.08.18Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
20.08.18Wirecard buy
20.08.18Bayer buy
20.08.18Deutsche Post overweight
20.08.18RWE buy
20.08.18United Internet buy
20.08.181&1 Drillisch buy
17.08.18Siemens Healthineers Neutral
17.08.18Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform

Top-Rankings

Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21.08.18
DAX geht höher aus dem Handel -- Wall Street mit Gewinnen - S&P mit Intraday-Rekord -- Steigt Apple bei Tesla ein? -- Bayer-Aktie setzt Erholung fort -- Google, Bayer im Fokus
Unsere Empfehlung
NEU: Aktivieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Push-Benachrichtigungen für Ihren Desktop-Browser. So verpassen Sie keine Top News mehr.
Sonstiges
05:00 Uhr
Der Bitcoin könnte jetzt Anlauf auf eine neue Rally nehmen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9