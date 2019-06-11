finanzen.net
+++ Wissen Sie, dass Sie an der Börse Frankfurt den An- und Verkaufskurs einer Aktie mitgestalten können? Jetzt mehr erfahren. +++-w-

Sun Life Financial Aktie WKN: 936039 / ISIN: CA8667961053
Symbol: SLF

34,76EUR
-0,56EUR
-1,57%
14:31:19
STU
40,15USD
-0,12USD
-0,30%
11.06.2019
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
12.06.2019 14:04
Bewerten
(0)

Sun Life Financial Equal Weight (Barclays Capital)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat Sun Life Financial Inc. von Overweight auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: Sun Life Financial Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Sun Life Financial Inc.		Analyst:
Barclays Capital		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		Kurs*:
35,28 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sun Life Financial Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14:04 UhrSun Life Financial Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.02.2018Sun Life Financial OutperformBMO Capital Markets
07.06.2017Sun Life Financial OutperformRBC Capital Markets
17.02.2017Sun Life Financial Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.12.2016Sun Life Financial HoldArgus Research Company
16.02.2018Sun Life Financial OutperformBMO Capital Markets
07.06.2017Sun Life Financial OutperformRBC Capital Markets
07.03.2016Sun Life Financial OverweightBarclays Capital
23.12.2015Sun Life Financial BuyArgus Research Company
06.11.2015Sun Life Financial OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14:04 UhrSun Life Financial Equal WeightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017Sun Life Financial Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.12.2016Sun Life Financial HoldArgus Research Company
21.11.2016Sun Life Financial HoldEdward Jones
18.12.2012Sun Life Financial sector performRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Sun Life Financial Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Sun Life Financial Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sun Life Financial News
RSS Feed
Sun Life Financial zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Aktuelle Analysen

13:31 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz buy
13:11 UhrLufthansa Outperform
11:36 UhrWirecard buy
11:36 UhrWirecard buy
10:31 UhrDeutsche Börse buy
09:46 UhrWirecard kaufen
09:46 UhrWirecard kaufen
08:46 UhrDeutsche Bank Neutral
08:16 UhrS&T buy
11.06.19MorphoSys Neutral
11.06.19MorphoSys buy
11.06.19Sartorius vz verkaufen
11.06.19Deutsche Telekom buy
11.06.19Deutsche Telekom buy
11.06.19RWE overweight
11.06.19Deutsche Börse Neutral
11.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
11.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
11.06.19Covestro buy
11.06.19Deutsche Börse Hold
11.06.19Lufthansa Outperform
11.06.19Allianz overweight
11.06.19Deutsche Post overweight
11.06.19Deutsche Bank Sell
11.06.19SAP SE Outperform
11.06.19SAP SE Outperform
11.06.19Bayer Hold
11.06.19Infineon Underweight
11.06.19Infineon Underweight
11.06.19Infineon buy
11.06.19Infineon buy
11.06.19Siemens Healthineers Neutral
07.06.19Lufthansa overweight
07.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
07.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
07.06.19RIB Software SE buy
07.06.19Infineon buy
07.06.19Infineon buy
07.06.19ISRA VISION buy
07.06.19BASF buy

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:52 Uhr
DAX schwächer -- KKR legt offizielles Übernahmeangebot für Axel Springer vor -- VW beendet Partnerschaft mit Aurora -- Fresenius, Tesla, Sprint, T-Mobile, Siemens, Apple im Fokus
Sonstiges
14:20 Uhr
Darum geben die Ölpreise deutlich nach
Aktie im Fokus
14:22 Uhr
Reckitt Benckiser-Aktie springt an: Reckitt Benckiser macht Laxman Narasimhan zum neuen CEO
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
SteinhoffA14XB9
AlibabaA117ME