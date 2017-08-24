|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
86,85 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
92,40 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,01%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
92,25 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,85%
|Analyst Name:
Mirko Senesi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
93,47 CHF
|11:21 Uhr
Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
