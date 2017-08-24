Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

80,65EUR
-0,35EUR
-0,43%
11:38:53
STU
92,25CHF
-0,90CHF
-0,97%
11:44:14
SWX
24.08.2018 11:21
(0)

Sunrise Communications Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 86,85 Franken belassen. Das Schweizer Telekomunternehmen habe ein solides Zahlenwerk präsentiert, schrieb Analyst Mirko Senesi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Im Vergleich zum Wettbewerber Swisscom könnte Sunrise stärker von einer Konsolidierung des Schweizer Marktes profitieren./edh/ck

Datum der Analyse: 24.08.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Hold

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
86,85 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
92,40 CHF		Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,01%
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
92,25 CHF		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,85%
Analyst Name:
Mirko Senesi		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
93,47 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

11:21 UhrSunrise Communications HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11:21 UhrSunrise Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08:01 UhrSunrise Communications buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.08.2018Sunrise Communications Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
23.08.2018Sunrise Communications NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:21 UhrSunrise Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08:01 UhrSunrise Communications buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.08.2018Sunrise Communications overweightBarclays Capital
11:21 UhrSunrise Communications HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.08.2018Sunrise Communications Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
23.08.2018Sunrise Communications NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Sunrise Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications

23.08.18
Sunrise stellt bei Erreichen der Ziele höhere Dividende in Aussicht (MyDividends)
23.08.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Sunrise auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 100 Franken (dpa-afx)
21.08.18
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
27.02.18
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
08.11.17
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.08.17
Sunrise stellt höhere Dividende in Aussicht (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

+1,32%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,32%
Ø Kursziel: 93,47
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
85
90
95
100
105
Barclays Capital
100 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
86 CHF
Morgan Stanley
90 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
100 CHF
RBC Capital Markets
98 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
86,85 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,32%
Ø Kursziel: 93,47
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

