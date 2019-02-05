NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications nach Quartalszahlen von 80 auf 82 Franken angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die wichtigsten Parameter des schweizerischen Telekomdienstleisters hätten sich im Auftaktquartal 2019 stark entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Michael Bishop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./bek/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2019 / 16:16 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.