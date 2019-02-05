finanzen.net

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

63,80EUR
-0,05EUR
-0,08%
15:42:35
FSE
71,85CHF
-0,15CHF
-0,21%
17:31:45
SWX
20.05.2019 19:06
(0)

Sunrise Communications Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications nach Quartalszahlen von 80 auf 82 Franken angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die wichtigsten Parameter des schweizerischen Telekomdienstleisters hätten sich im Auftaktquartal 2019 stark entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Michael Bishop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./bek/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2019 / 16:16 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Neutral

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
82,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
71,85 CHF		Abst. Kursziel*:
+14,13%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
71,85 CHF		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+14,13%
Analyst Name:
Michael Bishop		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
88,67 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

19:06 UhrSunrise Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.05.2019Sunrise Communications Equal weightBarclays Capital
16.05.2019Sunrise Communications Equal weightBarclays Capital
16.05.2019Sunrise Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.03.2019Sunrise Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.03.2019Sunrise Communications buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.03.2019Sunrise Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2019Sunrise Communications buyKepler Cheuvreux
28.02.2019Sunrise Communications buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.02.2019Sunrise Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications

16.05.19
Sunrise hebt Gewinnprognose an (Reuters)
14.05.19
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
10.04.19
Sunrise zuversichtlich für Zustimmung der Aktionäre zu UPC-Kauf (Reuters)
31.03.19
Wie Experten die Sunrise Communications-Aktie im März einstuften (finanzen.net)
28.02.19
Was Analysten von der Sunrise Communications-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
26.02.19
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.02.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Sunrise Communications auf 'Equal Weight' (dpa-afx)
05.02.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank belässt Sunrise Communications auf 'Hold' (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

+23,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,41%
Ø Kursziel: 88,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 8
Sell: 1
75
80
85
90
95
100
105
UBS AG
85 CHF
Morgan Stanley
95 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
89 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
90 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
90 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
90 CHF
HSBC
80 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
100 CHF
RBC Capital Markets
88 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
85 CHF
Barclays Capital
90 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
82 CHF
