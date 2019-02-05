|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
82,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
71,85 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+14,13%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
71,85 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+14,13%
|Analyst Name:
Michael Bishop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
88,67 CHF
|19:06 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.2019
|Sunrise Communications Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.05.2019
|Sunrise Communications Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.05.2019
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.03.2019
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.03.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.2019
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19:31 Uhr
|Siemens overweight
|17:56 Uhr
|Nordex kaufen
|16:26 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|16:01 Uhr
|MorphoSys buy
|14:01 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|14:01 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|13:51 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|13:46 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|13:46 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|11:46 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|11:41 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|11:01 Uhr
|Siemens Hold
|10:46 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|10:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|10:11 Uhr
|Henkel vz market-perform
|10:01 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|09:36 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|09:21 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|09:21 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|08:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|08:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|08:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|17.05.19
|CompuGroup Medical SE Sell
|17.05.19
|Linde Outperform
|17.05.19
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|17.05.19
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|17.05.19
|EON SE Underperform
|17.05.19
|Merck Halten
|17.05.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz kaufen
|17.05.19
|RWE kaufen
|17.05.19
|Merck Equal-Weight
|17.05.19
|MorphoSys overweight
|17.05.19
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|17.05.19
|CANCOM SE buy
|17.05.19
|MorphoSys Underperform
|17.05.19
|EVOTEC SE Hold
|17.05.19
|United Internet Halten
|17.05.19
|Linde kaufen
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 20 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
