|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
97,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
72,25 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+34,26%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
72,05 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+34,63%
|Analyst Name:
Julio Arciniegas
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
93,50 CHF
|13:36 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:26 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.01.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|HSBC
|08.11.2018
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:11 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.2019
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.01.2019
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.10.2018
|Sunrise Communications Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13:01 Uhr
|Merck buy
|12:16 Uhr
|freenet Hold
|11:51 Uhr
|freenet Sell
|10:46 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|10:31 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sell
|09:11 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|08:51 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|08:51 Uhr
|XING (New Work) buy
|08:46 Uhr
|BASF buy
|08:41 Uhr
|Merck Outperform
|08:16 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|08:11 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE buy
|08:01 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Halten
|08:01 Uhr
|Nordex buy
|08:01 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|27.02.19
|Merck Neutral
|27.02.19
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|27.02.19
|Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|27.02.19
|Bayer Halten
|27.02.19
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|27.02.19
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|27.02.19
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|27.02.19
|Beiersdorf Verkaufen
|27.02.19
|freenet Sell
|27.02.19
|Bayer Halten
|27.02.19
|BASF Hold
|27.02.19
|Daimler market-perform
|27.02.19
|Continental Neutral
|27.02.19
|Infineon buy
|27.02.19
|Infineon buy
|27.02.19
|AIXTRON SE Verkaufen
|27.02.19
|BMW market-perform
|27.02.19
|Covestro Hold
|27.02.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|27.02.19
|EON SE Halten
|27.02.19
|Continental Outperform
|27.02.19
|Bayer buy
|27.02.19
|Bayer buy
|27.02.19
|Bayer buy
|27.02.19
|Bayer overweight
