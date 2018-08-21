NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 97 Franken belassen. Die Übernahme von UPC durch die Schweizer Telekommunikationsgesellschaft erfolge zu einem hohen Preis, zumal das Kabelunternehmen schrumpfe, schrieb Analyst Julio Arciniegas in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Ungeachtet dessen entstehe für Swisscom aber ein stärkerer Konkurrent./mf/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2019 / 02:26 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.02.2019 / 02:32 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.