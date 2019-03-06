|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot / Watchlist
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Kaufen
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Senden
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
88,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
75,38 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+16,74%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
75,38 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+16,74%
|Analyst Name:
Julio Arciniegas
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
91,00 CHF
|08:01 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.03.2019
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|HSBC
|28.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.2019
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|HSBC
|28.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.02.2019
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.2019
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.10.2018
|Sunrise Communications Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|06.03.19
|Fresenius SECo Halten
|06.03.19
|Henkel vz Neutral
|06.03.19
|Covestro Verkaufen
|06.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|06.03.19
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|06.03.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|06.03.19
|adidas buy
|06.03.19
|ISRA VISION buy
|06.03.19
|Siltronic Neutral
|06.03.19
|BMW buy
|06.03.19
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|06.03.19
|Wirecard buy
|06.03.19
|Wirecard buy
|06.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|06.03.19
|MorphoSys buy
|06.03.19
|Siltronic Hold
|05.03.19
|Fresenius Medical Care Halten
|05.03.19
|Siltronic Neutral
|05.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|05.03.19
|Deutsche Börse buy
|05.03.19
|EVOTEC Hold
|05.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|05.03.19
|adidas Neutral
|05.03.19
|Linde buy
|05.03.19
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|05.03.19
|EON SE Neutral
|04.03.19
|Linde Halten
|04.03.19
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|04.03.19
|Henkel vz Sector Perform
|04.03.19
|Fresenius SECo buy
|04.03.19
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|04.03.19
|Linde buy
|04.03.19
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|04.03.19
|Linde buy
|04.03.19
|Linde Hold
|04.03.19
|Linde buy
|04.03.19
|Deutsche Post Hold
|04.03.19
|Linde Halten
|04.03.19
|Henkel vz Halten
|04.03.19
|Continental overweight
|Die Top-Autos des Genfer Autosalon 2019 Das sind die Highlights
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 9 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 9 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net