NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 97 auf 88 Franken gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Julio Arciniegas begründete in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie das neue Kursziel zuvorderst mit überarbeiteten Schätzungen nach den jüngsten Quartalszahlen des Telekommunikationskonzerns. Zudem hätten sich die Ängste im Zusammenhang mit der UPC-Übernahme bewahrheitet, etwa in Form der hohen Bewertung und der deutlichen Kapitalerhöhung. Die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass der Deal scheitere, steige aber vor dem Hintergrund der ablehnenden Aussagen von Sunrise-Großaktionär Freenet./ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2019 / 14:48 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2019 / 14:48 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.