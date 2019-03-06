finanzen.net
+++ OSKAR - Der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan - Jetzt informieren! +++-w-

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

65,80EUR
-0,50EUR
-0,75%
08:12:02
STU
75,38CHF
+0,60CHF
+0,81%
06.03.2019
BTE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
07.03.2019 08:01
Bewerten
(0)

Sunrise Communications Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 97 auf 88 Franken gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Julio Arciniegas begründete in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie das neue Kursziel zuvorderst mit überarbeiteten Schätzungen nach den jüngsten Quartalszahlen des Telekommunikationskonzerns. Zudem hätten sich die Ängste im Zusammenhang mit der UPC-Übernahme bewahrheitet, etwa in Form der hohen Bewertung und der deutlichen Kapitalerhöhung. Die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass der Deal scheitere, steige aber vor dem Hintergrund der ablehnenden Aussagen von Sunrise-Großaktionär Freenet./ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2019 / 14:48 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2019 / 14:48 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Outperform

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		Kursziel:
88,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
75,38 CHF		Abst. Kursziel*:
+16,74%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
75,38 CHF		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+16,74%
Analyst Name:
Julio Arciniegas		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
91,00 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08:01 UhrSunrise Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2019Sunrise Communications buyKepler Cheuvreux
01.03.2019Sunrise Communications HoldHSBC
28.02.2019Sunrise Communications buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.02.2019Sunrise Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08:01 UhrSunrise Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2019Sunrise Communications buyKepler Cheuvreux
28.02.2019Sunrise Communications buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.02.2019Sunrise Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.02.2019Sunrise Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2019Sunrise Communications HoldHSBC
28.02.2019Sunrise Communications HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.02.2019Sunrise Communications Equal weightBarclays Capital
05.02.2019Sunrise Communications HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.01.2019Sunrise Communications NeutralCredit Suisse Group
04.10.2018Sunrise Communications UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Sunrise Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.02.19
Was Analysten von der Sunrise Communications-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
26.02.19
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.02.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Sunrise Communications auf 'Equal Weight' (dpa-afx)
05.02.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank belässt Sunrise Communications auf 'Hold' (dpa-afx)
06.11.18
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
23.08.18
Sunrise stellt bei Erreichen der Ziele höhere Dividende in Aussicht (MyDividends)
23.08.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Sunrise auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 100 Franken (dpa-afx)
21.08.18
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sunrise Communications News
RSS Feed
Sunrise Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Aktien in der Live-Analyse

Wer sind die geheimen Börsenstars 2019? Analysieren Sie im Webinar am Donnerstag gemeinsam mit erfahrenen Börsenprofis die Aktienmärkte und finden Sie heraus, wie Sie sich jetzt Top-Aktien ins Depot holen.
Jetzt kostenlos Platz sichern!

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

+20,72%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,72%
Ø Kursziel: 91,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 7
Sell: 1
75
80
85
90
95
100
105
UBS AG
85 CHF
Morgan Stanley
95 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
89 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
90 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
90 CHF
Barclays Capital
90 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
90 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
104 CHF
HSBC
80 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
100 CHF
RBC Capital Markets
88 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,72%
Ø Kursziel: 91,00
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

06.03.19Fresenius SECo Halten
06.03.19Henkel vz Neutral
06.03.19Covestro Verkaufen
06.03.19Dialog Semiconductor Hold
06.03.19Beiersdorf Neutral
06.03.19Lufthansa Outperform
06.03.19adidas buy
06.03.19ISRA VISION buy
06.03.19Siltronic Neutral
06.03.19BMW buy
06.03.19Beiersdorf Neutral
06.03.19Wirecard buy
06.03.19Wirecard buy
06.03.19Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
06.03.19MorphoSys buy
06.03.19Siltronic Hold
05.03.19Fresenius Medical Care Halten
05.03.19Siltronic Neutral
05.03.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
05.03.19Deutsche Börse buy
05.03.19EVOTEC Hold
05.03.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
05.03.19adidas Neutral
05.03.19Linde buy
05.03.19Fresenius Medical Care buy
05.03.19EON SE Neutral
04.03.19Linde Halten
04.03.19HeidelbergCement Neutral
04.03.19Henkel vz Sector Perform
04.03.19Fresenius SECo buy
04.03.19Fresenius Medical Care buy
04.03.19Linde buy
04.03.19Fresenius Medical Care buy
04.03.19Linde buy
04.03.19Linde Hold
04.03.19Linde buy
04.03.19Deutsche Post Hold
04.03.19Linde Halten
04.03.19Henkel vz Halten
04.03.19Continental overweight

Top-Rankings

Die Top-Autos des Genfer Autosalon 2019
Das sind die Highlights
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 9 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 9 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Welches Anlageprodukt weist Ihrer Meinung nach die höchsten Kosten pro Jahr auf?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:14 Uhr
DAX vorbörslich rot -- Verluste in Asien -- Merck zahlt stabile Dividende -- Vonovia verdient operativ mehr -- Deutsche Post erreicht gesenktes Gewinnziel -- Axel Springer, Dräger, HUGO BOSS im Fokus
Ausland
08:15 Uhr
LafargeHolcim profitiert von europäischem Bauboom
Nebenwerte
08:18 Uhr
Knorr-Bremse blickt eher vorsichtig ins neue Jahr
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Schaeffler AGSHA015
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
SteinhoffA14XB9
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403