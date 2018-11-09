|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Superior Industries International Inc.
|Analyst:
BWS Financial
|Kursziel:
10,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
8,41 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
7,29 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|18:24 Uhr
|Superior Industries International Hold
|BWS Financial
|25.10.2018
|Superior Industries International Buy
|B. Riley FBR
|09.01.2018
|Superior Industries International Outperform
|Barrington Research
|18.07.2017
|Superior Industries International Outperform
|FBR & Co.
|04.08.2006
|Update Superior Industries International Inc.: Neu
|UBS
|25.10.2018
|Superior Industries International Buy
|B. Riley FBR
|09.01.2018
|Superior Industries International Outperform
|Barrington Research
|18.07.2017
|Superior Industries International Outperform
|FBR & Co.
|18:24 Uhr
|Superior Industries International Hold
|BWS Financial
|04.08.2006
|Update Superior Industries International Inc.: Neu
|UBS
|06.02.2006
|Update Superior Industries International Inc.: Neu
|Prudential Securities
|02.08.2005
|Update Superior Industries International Inc.: Neu
|Banc of America Sec.
|22.02.2005
|Update Superior Industries International Inc.: Neu
|Credit Suisse First Boston
|04.11.2005
|Update Superior Industries International Inc.: Und
|Credit Suisse First Boston
|02.08.2005
|Update Superior Industries International Inc.: Und
|Morgan Stanley
|25.04.2005
|Update Superior Industries International Inc.: Red
|Calyon Securities
|05.01.2005
|Update Superior Industries International Inc.: Und
|KeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
|03.01.2005
|Update Superior Industries International Inc.: Und
|Robert W. Baird
