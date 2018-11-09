finanzen.net
Superior Industries International Aktie WKN: 866479 / ISIN: US8681681057
Symbol: SUP

6,92EUR
-1,41EUR
-16,93%
19:59:26
STU
7,29USD
-2,45USD
-25,15%
22:15:02
NYSE
09.11.2018 18:24
Superior Industries International Hold (BWS Financial)

Der Analyst BWS Financial hat Superior Industries International Inc. von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft, aber das Kursziel auf 10 belassen..

Zusammenfassung: Superior Industries International Hold

Unternehmen:
Superior Industries International Inc.		Analyst:
BWS Financial		Kursziel:
10,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
8,41 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
7,29 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Superior Industries International Inc.

Nachrichten zu Superior Industries International Inc.

16:14 Uhr
Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
07.11.18
Ausblick: Superior Industries International zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.09.18
Superior Industries kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
06.08.18
Ausblick: Superior Industries International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
08.06.18
Why Is Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Up 14.68% Since Its Last Earnings Report? (Zacks)
06.06.18
Superior Industries gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
25.05.18
Superior Industries International (SUP) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? (Zacks)
09.05.18
Small-Cap Snapshot: Superior Industries International, Sears Holdings, Lipocine, Caesarstone (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Superior Industries International Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
5
10
15
20
25
30
B. Riley FBR
28 $
BWS Financial
10 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
