TRI Pointe Homes LLC Aktie WKN: A1H9GR / ISIN: US87265H1095
Symbol: TPH

11,71EUR
-0,28EUR
-2,34%
08:20:16
FSE
13,32USD
-0,57USD
-4,10%
17:55:45
NYSE
20.09.2018 16:09
TRI Pointe Homes LLC Neutral (Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.)

Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat TRI Pointe Homes LLC von Outperform auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 18 auf 13 USD gesenkt.

Zusammenfassung: TRI Pointe Homes LLC Neutral

Unternehmen:
TRI Pointe Homes LLC		Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.		Kursziel:
13,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
11,71 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu TRI Pointe Homes LLC

16:09 UhrTRI Pointe Homes LLC NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
26.04.2018TRI Pointe Homes LLC HoldGabelli & Co
05.01.2018TRI Pointe Homes LLC OverweightBarclays Capital
29.12.2017TRI Pointe Homes LLC OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
26.10.2017TRI Pointe Homes LLC BuyGabelli & Co
26.10.2017TRI Pointe Homes LLC NeutralBTIG Research
27.02.2017TRI Pointe Homes LLC HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Nachrichten zu TRI Pointe Homes LLC

25.07.18
Ausblick: TRI Pointe Homes LLC gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
23.04.18
Ausblick: TRI Pointe Homes LLC vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
18.02.18
Ausblick: TRI Pointe Homes LLC informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
23.10.17
Ausblick: TRI Pointe Homes LLC legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele TRI Pointe Homes LLC Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
