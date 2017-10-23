Die Parteien in Deutschland streiten sich um einen möglichen Militäreinsatz in Syrien. Was halten Sie davon?

Militäreinsatz? - Auf gar keinen Fall.

Sollte Assad beim Angriff auf die Rebellenhochburg Idlib Giftgas einsetzen, dann wäre ein Einschreiten gerechtfertigt.

Wichtig ist eine geschlossene Haltung des Westens. Gegebenenfalls also auch durch einen Bundeswehreinsatz.