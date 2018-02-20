finanzen.net
Tempur Pedic International Aktie WKN: A0BLAA / ISIN: US88023U1016
Symbol: TPX

46,72EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,02%
15:49:18
FSE
51,09USD
-2,87USD
-5,32%
20:48:38
NYSE
28.01.2019
Bewerten
(0)

Tempur Pedic International Overweight (Barclays Capital)

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für Tempur Pedic International Inc. auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 70 USD belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Tempur Pedic International Overweight

Unternehmen:
Tempur Pedic International Inc.		Analyst:
Barclays Capital		Kursziel:
70,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
50,74 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+37,96%
Rating vorher:
Equal weight		Kurs aktuell:
51,09 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+37,01%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
70,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Tempur Pedic International Inc.

18:24 UhrTempur Pedic International OverweightBarclays Capital
15.03.2018Tempur Pedic International BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.02.2018Tempur Pedic International OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.08.2017Tempur Pedic International BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.05.2017Tempur Pedic International NeutralTigress Financial
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Tempur Pedic International Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Tempur Pedic International Inc.

30.10.18
Ausblick: Tempur Pedic International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
24.07.18
Ausblick: Tempur Pedic International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.05.18
Ausblick: Tempur Pedic International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
20.02.18
Ausblick: Tempur Pedic International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Tempur Pedic International Aktie

+37,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,01%
Ø Kursziel: 70,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
55
60
65
70
75
80
85
Barclays Capital
70 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,01%
Ø Kursziel: 70,00
alle Tempur Pedic International Kursziele

