|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot / Watchlist
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Kaufen
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Senden
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Investor Relations NEU
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Tempur Pedic International Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
70,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
50,74 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+37,96%
|Rating vorher:
Equal weight
|Kurs aktuell:
51,09 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+37,01%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
70,00 USD
|18:24 Uhr
|Tempur Pedic International Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.03.2018
|Tempur Pedic International Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|07.02.2018
|Tempur Pedic International Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|22.08.2017
|Tempur Pedic International Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.05.2017
|Tempur Pedic International Neutral
|Tigress Financial
|18:24 Uhr
|Tempur Pedic International Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.03.2018
|Tempur Pedic International Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|07.02.2018
|Tempur Pedic International Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|22.08.2017
|Tempur Pedic International Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|28.09.2016
|Tempur Pedic International Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.05.2017
|Tempur Pedic International Neutral
|Tigress Financial
|08.05.2017
|Tempur Pedic International Hold
|SunTrust
|30.01.2017
|Tempur Pedic International Neutral
|Instinet
|24.05.2016
|Tempur Pedic International Hold
|Topeka Capital Markets
|22.04.2016
|Tempur Pedic International Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|10.02.2017
|Tempur Pedic International Sell
|UBS AG
|30.01.2017
|Tempur Pedic International Sell
|SunTrust
|18:01 Uhr
|RWE Hold
|18:01 Uhr
|RWE Hold
|16:16 Uhr
|CANCOM SE buy
|16:06 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|16:06 Uhr
|Henkel vz buy
|15:41 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|15:36 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|15:31 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|15:31 Uhr
|BASF Equal weight
|15:21 Uhr
|JENOPTIK buy
|14:11 Uhr
|MorphoSys overweight
|14:06 Uhr
|RWE buy
|13:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|12:46 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|12:41 Uhr
|EON SE Underweight
|12:36 Uhr
|RWE Equal-Weight
|12:16 Uhr
|RWE buy
|12:16 Uhr
|RWE kaufen
|11:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|11:31 Uhr
|RWE kaufen
|11:01 Uhr
|MorphoSys Underperform
|10:46 Uhr
|EON SE Equal weight
|10:41 Uhr
|RWE overweight
|10:41 Uhr
|CANCOM SE buy
|10:26 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|10:26 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|09:41 Uhr
|MorphoSys buy
|09:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|09:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|09:16 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|09:16 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|08:36 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|08:31 Uhr
|BMW buy
|25.01.19
|Henkel vz Neutral
|25.01.19
|United Internet kaufen
|25.01.19
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|25.01.19
|Continental Neutral
|25.01.19
|Siemens Healthineers neutral
|25.01.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|25.01.19
|Continental buy
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 4 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 4 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 4 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net