|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot / Watchlist
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Kaufen
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Senden
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
The Buckle Inc.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
16,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
16,62 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
18,50 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|18:59 Uhr
|The Buckle Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.11.2018
|The Buckle Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.2017
|The Buckle Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.2016
|The Buckle Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|30.03.2016
|The Buckle Hold
|Standpoint Research
|07.01.2016
|The Buckle Buy
|Standpoint Research
|18.06.2009
|Buckle bis 28,50 EUR kaufen
|Focus Money
|31.03.2005
|Update The Buckle Inc.: Buy
|Stanford Research
|18.02.2005
|Update The Buckle Inc.: Buy
|Seidler
|02.11.2018
|The Buckle Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.2017
|The Buckle Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.2016
|The Buckle Hold
|Standpoint Research
|14.03.2016
|The Buckle Peer Perform
|Wolfe Research
|04.06.2015
|The Buckle Hold
|BB&T Capital Markets
|18:59 Uhr
|The Buckle Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.2016
|The Buckle Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|14.11.2014
|The Buckle Underweight
|BB&T Capital Markets
|04.08.2006
|Update The Buckle Inc.: Sell
|Stanford Research
|15:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|15:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland kaufen
|15:46 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|15:41 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|14:46 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|14:46 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|14:46 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Reduce
|13:31 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Hold
|13:31 Uhr
|XING (New Work) Hold
|13:31 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|12:31 Uhr
|Continental buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Covestro Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:23 Uhr
|freenet Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|BASF Equal weight
|08:41 Uhr
|Merck Outperform
|08:21 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|08:21 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|07.03.19
|Merck Outperform
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post Hold
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|07.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|07.03.19
|Merck Halten
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post Reduce
|07.03.19
|United Internet kaufen
|07.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|07.03.19
|Merck Halten
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post neutral
|07.03.19
|Software buy
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post overweight
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|07.03.19
|Siltronic Hold
|07.03.19
|Lufthansa buy
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 10 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 10 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 10 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net