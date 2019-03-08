finanzen.net
The Buckle Sell (Deutsche Bank AG)

Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat The Buckle Inc. von Hold auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 19 auf 16 USD gesenkt.

Zusammenfassung: The Buckle Sell

Unternehmen:
The Buckle Inc.		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
16,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
16,62 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
18,50 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

02.11.2018The Buckle HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.04.2017The Buckle HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.05.2016The Buckle UnderperformWolfe Research
30.03.2016The Buckle HoldStandpoint Research
07.01.2016The Buckle BuyStandpoint Research
18.06.2009Buckle bis 28,50 EUR kaufenFocus Money
31.03.2005Update The Buckle Inc.: BuyStanford Research
18.02.2005Update The Buckle Inc.: BuySeidler
02.11.2018The Buckle HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.04.2017The Buckle HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.03.2016The Buckle HoldStandpoint Research
14.03.2016The Buckle Peer PerformWolfe Research
04.06.2015The Buckle HoldBB&T Capital Markets
09.05.2016The Buckle UnderperformWolfe Research
14.11.2014The Buckle UnderweightBB&T Capital Markets
04.08.2006Update The Buckle Inc.: SellStanford Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für The Buckle Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

