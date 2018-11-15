finanzen.net
The Mosaic Aktie WKN: A1JFWK / ISIN: US61945C1036
Symbol: MOS

31,33EUR
+0,07EUR
+0,22%
18:58:47
STU
36,14USD
+0,42USD
+1,18%
22:01:28
NYSE
15.11.2018 18:09
Bewerten
(0)

The Mosaic Outperform (Cowen and Company, LLC)

Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für The Mosaic Co von 38 auf 43 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: The Mosaic Outperform

Unternehmen:
The Mosaic Co		Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC		Kursziel:
43,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
35,75 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+20,28%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
36,14 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+18,98%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
37,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

18:09 UhrThe Mosaic OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
04.09.2018The Mosaic Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.08.2018The Mosaic OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
10.08.2018The Mosaic HoldStandpoint Research
18.05.2018The Mosaic OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
18:09 UhrThe Mosaic OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
14.08.2018The Mosaic OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
18.05.2018The Mosaic OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
15.05.2018The Mosaic HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017The Mosaic Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
04.09.2018The Mosaic Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10.08.2018The Mosaic HoldStandpoint Research
22.11.2017The Mosaic Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
02.08.2017The Mosaic Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
18.04.2017The Mosaic Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.12.2016The Mosaic UnderperformCowen and Company, LLC
19.04.2016The Mosaic UnderweightBarclays Capital

Nachrichten zu The Mosaic Co

13.11.18
What Makes Mosaic (MOS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? (Zacks)
12.11.18
TS Laevad's passenger numbers for 10 mos cross 2 mln mark (Baltic Course)
07.11.18
Why Mosaic (MOS) Might be Well Poised for a Surge (Zacks)
06.11.18
Why Mylan, Mosaic, and Martin Marietta Materials Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
06.11.18
The Mosaic Company (MOS) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
06.11.18
MOS vs. CF: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? (Zacks)
05.11.18
Mosaic (MOS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates (Zacks)
05.11.18
Mosaic stock jumps after earnings show benefits of higher fertilizer prices (Market Watch)

Kursziele The Mosaic Aktie

+3,76%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,76%
Ø Kursziel: 37,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
32
34
36
38
40
42
44
Cowen and Company, LLC
35 $
Cowen and Company, LLC
38 $
Barclays Capital
34 $
Cowen and Company, LLC
43 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,76%
Ø Kursziel: 37,50
alle The Mosaic Kursziele

