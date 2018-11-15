|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
The Mosaic Co
|Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
43,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
35,75 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+20,28%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
36,14 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+18,98%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
37,50 USD
|18:09 Uhr
|The Mosaic Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|04.09.2018
|The Mosaic Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.08.2018
|The Mosaic Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|10.08.2018
|The Mosaic Hold
|Standpoint Research
|18.05.2018
|The Mosaic Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|18:09 Uhr
|The Mosaic Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|14.08.2018
|The Mosaic Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|18.05.2018
|The Mosaic Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|15.05.2018
|The Mosaic Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|04.08.2017
|The Mosaic Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|04.09.2018
|The Mosaic Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.08.2018
|The Mosaic Hold
|Standpoint Research
|22.11.2017
|The Mosaic Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|02.08.2017
|The Mosaic Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.04.2017
|The Mosaic Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.12.2016
|The Mosaic Underperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|19.04.2016
|The Mosaic Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20:01 Uhr
|Henkel vz Hold
|19:06 Uhr
|Nordex Sell
|17:11 Uhr
|Wirecard Outperform
|17:11 Uhr
|Wirecard Outperform
|16:01 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|16:01 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|15:36 Uhr
|Henkel vz Halten
|15:31 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|15:31 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|15:01 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|14:51 Uhr
|RWE buy
|14:51 Uhr
|Henkel vz Sell
|14:36 Uhr
|Henkel vz Halten
|14:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|14:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|14:16 Uhr
|Henkel vz Halten
|14:06 Uhr
|RWE buy
|13:41 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:41 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:31 Uhr
|Wirecard overweight
|13:31 Uhr
|Wirecard overweight
|13:16 Uhr
|EVOTEC buy
|13:16 Uhr
|Merck Halten
|12:56 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Outperform
|12:56 Uhr
|Linde buy
|12:46 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|12:41 Uhr
|Daimler Sell
|12:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Nemetschek SE Hold
|12:36 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|12:31 Uhr
|Linde buy
|12:26 Uhr
|Henkel vz Sector Perform
|12:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:06 Uhr
|BMW Sell
|Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im DepotEinige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
|Netter BonusAuf soviel Weihnachtsgeld dürfen sich Arbeitnehmer 2018 in Deutschland freuen
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 45 2018.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net