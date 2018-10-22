finanzen.net

Toll Brothers Aktie WKN: 871450 / ISIN: US8894781033
Symbol: TOL

25,99EUR
-1,36EUR
-4,97%
09:31:47
FSE
29,02USD
-1,00USD
-3,33%
18:42:15
NYSE
22.10.2018 18:29
Bewerten
(0)

Toll Brothers Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat Toll Brothers Inc. von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 51 auf 29 USD gesenkt.

Zusammenfassung: Toll Brothers Hold

Unternehmen:
Toll Brothers Inc.		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
29,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
29,07 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,24%
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
29,02 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,07%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
34,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Toll Brothers Inc.

18:29 UhrToll Brothers HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.05.2018Toll Brothers UnderweightBarclays Capital
17.01.2018Toll Brothers BuyUBS AG
29.12.2017Toll Brothers NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Toll Brothers BuyUBS AG
17.01.2018Toll Brothers BuyUBS AG
25.10.2017Toll Brothers BuyUBS AG
13.07.2017Toll Brothers OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.04.2017Toll Brothers OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.02.2016Toll Brothers BuyMKM Partners
18:29 UhrToll Brothers HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.12.2017Toll Brothers NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
23.02.2017Toll Brothers Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.01.2017Toll Brothers Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Toll Brothers Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.05.2018Toll Brothers UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.02.2015Toll Brothers UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
11.12.2014Toll Brothers UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
14.12.2011Toll Brothers sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.03.2011Toll Brothers sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Nachrichten zu Toll Brothers Inc.

19.10.18
Zacks Value Trader Highlights: American Woodmark, EMCOR, Toll Brothers, SYNNEX and TTM (Zacks)
18.10.18
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Toll Brothers, Fastenal, American Woodmark, Haverty Furniture and RH (Zacks)
11.10.18
Zacks.com featured highlights include: American Axle, Toll Brothers, Raymond James, Gaming and Leisure and SS&C (Zacks)
09.10.18
Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? (Zacks)
26.09.18
Baukonzern Toll Brothers schüttet 11 Cents Dividende aus (MyDividends)
20.09.18
Why Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Down 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report? (Zacks)
12.09.18
Millennials marry later, but that's not bad for builders: Toll Brothers CEO (CNBC)
12.09.18
Millennials are marrying later, but that's not exactly bad for homebuilders, Toll Brothers CEO says (CNBC)

Kursziele Toll Brothers Aktie

+17,16%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,16%
Ø Kursziel: 34,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 1
Sell: 1
28
30
32
34
36
38
40
Barclays Capital
39 $
Deutsche Bank AG
29 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,16%
Ø Kursziel: 34,00
alle Toll Brothers Kursziele

