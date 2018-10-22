|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Toll Brothers Inc.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
29,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
29,07 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,24%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
29,02 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,07%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
34,00 USD
|18:29 Uhr
|Toll Brothers Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.2018
|Toll Brothers Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.2018
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|29.12.2017
|Toll Brothers Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.10.2017
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|17.01.2018
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|25.10.2017
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|13.07.2017
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.04.2017
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.2016
|Toll Brothers Buy
|MKM Partners
|18:29 Uhr
|Toll Brothers Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.12.2017
|Toll Brothers Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|23.02.2017
|Toll Brothers Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.2017
|Toll Brothers Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.2016
|Toll Brothers Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.2018
|Toll Brothers Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.02.2015
|Toll Brothers Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.12.2014
|Toll Brothers Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.12.2011
|Toll Brothers sell
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|14.03.2011
|Toll Brothers sell
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|14:56 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|14:46 Uhr
|Siemens Neutral
|14:46 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|14:41 Uhr
|adidas Equal-Weight
|14:26 Uhr
|Software Halten
|14:11 Uhr
|Software buy
|14:06 Uhr
|Software buy
|13:51 Uhr
|adidas kaufen
|13:51 Uhr
|Daimler Reduce
|13:36 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Halten
|13:31 Uhr
|Linde buy
|13:26 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|13:21 Uhr
|Henkel vz Halten
|12:46 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|12:46 Uhr
|Daimler Verkaufen
|12:41 Uhr
|Bayer overweight
|12:41 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|12:01 Uhr
|XING SE Hold
|11:46 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Software Hold
|11:01 Uhr
|QIAGEN buy
|11:01 Uhr
|Software Hold
|10:56 Uhr
|Software Hold
|10:56 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|10:51 Uhr
|freenet Hold
|10:31 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|10:31 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|10:31 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|10:26 Uhr
|Daimler Halten
|10:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|09:26 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement buy
|09:06 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|08:41 Uhr
|Software Equal weight
|08:36 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|08:36 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|08:31 Uhr
|Software Underperform
|08:11 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|19.10.18
|Software Sell
|19.10.18
|Daimler Hold
|19.10.18
|Software Underperform
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 42 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net