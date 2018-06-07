United Natural Foods Aktie WKN: 903615 / ISIN: US9111631035
Symbol: UNFI

37,07EUR
-2,25EUR
-5,72%
07.06.2018
FSE
39,58USD
-6,60USD
-14,29%
02:00:00
NAS
07.06.2018 16:54
Bewerten
(0)

United Natural Foods Sell (Pivotal Research Group)

Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für United Natural Foods Inc. von 34 auf 33 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: United Natural Foods Sell

Unternehmen:
United Natural Foods Inc.		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group		Kursziel:
33,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
42,21 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-21,82%
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
39,58 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,62%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
38,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu United Natural Foods Inc.

07.06.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018United Natural Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
17.10.2017United Natural Foods UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
16.05.2017United Natural Foods BuyLoop Capital
09.03.2017United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
16.05.2017United Natural Foods BuyLoop Capital
07.01.2016United Natural Foods BuyStandpoint Research
07.08.2015United Natural Foods Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
28.07.2015United Natural Foods BuyCanaccord Adams
21.07.2015United Natural Foods BuyCanaccord Adams
16.01.2018United Natural Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.09.2016United Natural Foods Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.06.2016United Natural Foods HoldStandpoint Research
01.03.2016United Natural Foods NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
01.03.2016United Natural Foods Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.06.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
17.10.2017United Natural Foods UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
09.03.2017United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
23.09.2016United Natural Foods UnderweightBarclays Capital
08.03.2016United Natural Foods UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für United Natural Foods Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu United Natural Foods Inc.

07.06.18
United Natural Foods (UNFI) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
06.06.18
United Natural Foods, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results (PR Newswire)
06.06.18
United Natural Foods, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results (Benzinga)
06.06.18
A Preview Of United Natural Foods Q3 Earnings (Benzinga)
04.06.18
Ausblick: United Natural Foods mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.05.18
United Natural Foods, Inc. to Release Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results on June 6, 2018 (PR Newswire)
08.03.18
Earnings Preview: United Natural Foods (Benzinga)
04.01.18
Why Buckle, Insys Therapeutics, and United Natural Foods Slumped Today (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele United Natural Foods Aktie

-3,99%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,99%
Ø Kursziel: 38,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 1
Sell: 1
32
34
36
38
40
42
44
Barclays Capital
43 $
Pivotal Research Group
33 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,99%
Ø Kursziel: 38,00
alle United Natural Foods Kursziele

