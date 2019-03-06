finanzen.net
United Natural Foods Aktie WKN: 903615 / ISIN: US9111631035
Symbol: UNFI

11,97EUR
-1,12EUR
-8,56%
09:02:09
FSE
13,73USD
-1,28USD
-8,53%
06.03.2019
NYSE
07.03.2019
United Natural Foods Sell (Pivotal Research Group)

Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat United Natural Foods Inc. von Hold auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 14 auf 8 USD gesenkt.

Zusammenfassung: United Natural Foods Sell

Unternehmen:
United Natural Foods Inc.		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group		Kursziel:
8,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
13,73 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-41,73%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
13,73 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-41,73%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
13,33 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu United Natural Foods Inc.

13:24 UhrUnited Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
11.12.2018United Natural Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
26.10.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
07.06.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018United Natural Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.05.2017United Natural Foods BuyLoop Capital
07.01.2016United Natural Foods BuyStandpoint Research
07.08.2015United Natural Foods Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
28.07.2015United Natural Foods BuyCanaccord Adams
21.07.2015United Natural Foods BuyCanaccord Adams
11.12.2018United Natural Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018United Natural Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.09.2016United Natural Foods Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.06.2016United Natural Foods HoldStandpoint Research
01.03.2016United Natural Foods NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
13:24 UhrUnited Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
26.10.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
07.06.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
17.10.2017United Natural Foods UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
09.03.2017United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group

Nachrichten zu United Natural Foods Inc.

03.03.19
Ausblick: United Natural Foods legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
04.12.18
Ausblick: United Natural Foods zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.12.18
Ausblick: United Natural Foods öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
18.09.18
Ausblick: United Natural Foods legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
04.06.18
Ausblick: United Natural Foods mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

