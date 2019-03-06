|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
United Natural Foods Inc.
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
8,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
13,73 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-41,73%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
13,73 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-41,73%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
13,33 USD
|13:24 Uhr
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|11.12.2018
|United Natural Foods Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|26.10.2018
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|07.06.2018
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|16.01.2018
|United Natural Foods Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.05.2017
|United Natural Foods Buy
|Loop Capital
|07.01.2016
|United Natural Foods Buy
|Standpoint Research
|07.08.2015
|United Natural Foods Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|28.07.2015
|United Natural Foods Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|21.07.2015
|United Natural Foods Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|11.12.2018
|United Natural Foods Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|16.01.2018
|United Natural Foods Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.09.2016
|United Natural Foods Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.2016
|United Natural Foods Hold
|Standpoint Research
|01.03.2016
|United Natural Foods Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|13:24 Uhr
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|26.10.2018
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|07.06.2018
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|17.10.2017
|United Natural Foods Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.2017
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
