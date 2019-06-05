|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
United Natural Foods Inc.
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
6,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
10,23 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-41,35%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
10,23 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-41,35%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,33 USD
|14:49 Uhr
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|07.03.2019
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|11.12.2018
|United Natural Foods Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|26.10.2018
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|07.06.2018
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|16.05.2017
|United Natural Foods Buy
|Loop Capital
|07.01.2016
|United Natural Foods Buy
|Standpoint Research
|07.08.2015
|United Natural Foods Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|28.07.2015
|United Natural Foods Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|21.07.2015
|United Natural Foods Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|11.12.2018
|United Natural Foods Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|16.01.2018
|United Natural Foods Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.09.2016
|United Natural Foods Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.2016
|United Natural Foods Hold
|Standpoint Research
|01.03.2016
|United Natural Foods Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|14:49 Uhr
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|07.03.2019
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|26.10.2018
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|07.06.2018
|United Natural Foods Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|17.10.2017
|United Natural Foods Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:36 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|14:36 Uhr
|Siemens overweight
|12:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:51 Uhr
|freenet buy
|11:16 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
|08:46 Uhr
|Bechtle buy
|08:11 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Sell
|08:01 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|05.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|05.06.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|05.06.19
|S&T buy
|05.06.19
|United Internet buy
|05.06.19
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|05.06.19
|Beiersdorf overweight
|05.06.19
|Henkel vz Equal weight
|05.06.19
|Infineon Hold
|05.06.19
|Infineon Hold
|05.06.19
|BASF Neutral
|04.06.19
|Infineon Halten
|04.06.19
|Infineon Halten
|04.06.19
|Bayer Halten
|04.06.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz kaufen
|04.06.19
|Daimler Halten
|04.06.19
|BMW Halten
|04.06.19
|Siemens buy
|04.06.19
|Infineon kaufen
|04.06.19
|Infineon kaufen
|04.06.19
|Infineon buy
|04.06.19
|Infineon buy
|04.06.19
|Merck Neutral
|04.06.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Hold
|04.06.19
|Infineon Neutral
|04.06.19
|Infineon Neutral
|04.06.19
|Infineon buy
|04.06.19
|Infineon buy
|04.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy
|04.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|04.06.19
|Infineon buy
|04.06.19
|Infineon buy
|04.06.19
|Merck market-perform
