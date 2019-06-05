finanzen.net
United Natural Foods Aktie WKN: 903615 / ISIN: US9111631035
Symbol: UNFI

8,98EUR
-0,12EUR
-1,28%
09:05:52
FSE
10,23USD
-0,18USD
-1,73%
05.06.2019
NYSE
06.06.2019 14:49
United Natural Foods Sell (Pivotal Research Group)

Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für United Natural Foods Inc. von 8 auf 6 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: United Natural Foods Sell

Unternehmen:
United Natural Foods Inc.		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group		Kursziel:
6,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
10,23 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-41,35%
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
10,23 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-41,35%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
9,33 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu United Natural Foods Inc.

14:49 UhrUnited Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
07.03.2019United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
11.12.2018United Natural Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
26.10.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
07.06.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
16.05.2017United Natural Foods BuyLoop Capital
07.01.2016United Natural Foods BuyStandpoint Research
07.08.2015United Natural Foods Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
28.07.2015United Natural Foods BuyCanaccord Adams
21.07.2015United Natural Foods BuyCanaccord Adams
11.12.2018United Natural Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018United Natural Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.09.2016United Natural Foods Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.06.2016United Natural Foods HoldStandpoint Research
01.03.2016United Natural Foods NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
14:49 UhrUnited Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
07.03.2019United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
26.10.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
07.06.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
17.10.2017United Natural Foods UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Nachrichten zu United Natural Foods Inc.

03.06.19
Ausblick: United Natural Foods öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.03.19
Ausblick: United Natural Foods legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
04.12.18
Ausblick: United Natural Foods zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.12.18
Ausblick: United Natural Foods öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
18.09.18
Ausblick: United Natural Foods legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Kursziele United Natural Foods Aktie

-8,80%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,80%
Ø Kursziel: 9,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 1
Sell: 1
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
Pivotal Research Group
14 $
Pivotal Research Group
8 $
Pivotal Research Group
6 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,80%
Ø Kursziel: 9,33
alle United Natural Foods Kursziele

