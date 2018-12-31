|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
550,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
537,20 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+2,38%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
535,80 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+2,65%
|Analyst Name:
Sean McLoughlin
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
487,14 DKK
|11:26 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|HSBC
|15.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:26 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|HSBC
|14.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|04.12.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.08.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.05.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.05.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|27.04.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
