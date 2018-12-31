LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 520 auf 550 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Er habe seine Annahmen für Absatz und Preise nach dem starken Auftragseingang im Schlussquartal erhöht, schrieb Analyst Sean McLoughlin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2019 / 21:57 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.