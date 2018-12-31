finanzen.net
+++ Cannabis-Aktien boomen: Jetzt in den Cannabis-Aktien-Index investieren! +++-w-

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

71,58EUR
-0,42EUR
-0,58%
11:16:17
XETRA
535,80DKK
-0,60DKK
-0,11%
11:25:45
CPH
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
30.01.2019 11:26
Bewerten
(0)

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold (HSBC)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 520 auf 550 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Er habe seine Annahmen für Absatz und Preise nach dem starken Auftragseingang im Schlussquartal erhöht, schrieb Analyst Sean McLoughlin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2019 / 21:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		Analyst:
HSBC		Kursziel:
550,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
537,20 DKK		Abst. Kursziel*:
+2,38%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
535,80 DKK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+2,65%
Analyst Name:
Sean McLoughlin		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
487,14 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11:26 UhrVestas Wind Systems A-S HoldHSBC
15.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
10.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.12.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:26 UhrVestas Wind Systems A-S HoldHSBC
14.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
10.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
04.12.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
09.08.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.05.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
07.05.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S SellS&P Capital IQ
27.04.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vestas Wind Systems A-S nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
25.01.19
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : New 99 MW order reinforces Vestas’ leading position in Russia’s growing wind energy industry (Investegate)
24.01.19
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas’ innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-leading wind turbine variants (Investegate)
11.01.19
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China (Investegate)
09.01.19
Hoher Auftragseingang beflügelt Windanlagenbauer Vestas (dpa-afx)
09.01.19
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas becomes the first company to install 100 GW of wind turbines (Investegate)
07.01.19
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas receives 101 MW EPC project in India (Investegate)
31.12.18
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas receives its first order from China State Power Investment Corporation (Investegate)
31.12.18
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas’ receives 200 MW order in China (Investegate)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S News
RSS Feed
Vestas Wind Systems A-S zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

-9,08%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,08%
Ø Kursziel: 487,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 4
Sell: 4
350
400
450
500
550
600
650
Barclays Capital
485 DKK
Macquarie Research
530 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
385 DKK
S&P Capital IQ
370 DKK
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
395 DKK
Commerzbank AG
520 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
518 DKK
Citigroup Corp.
535 DKK
UBS AG
540 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
385 DKK
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
500 DKK
Morgan Stanley
477 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
630 DKK
HSBC
550 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,08%
Ø Kursziel: 487,14
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:16 UhrBayer Outperform
10:01 UhrSiemens Healthineers neutral
09:51 UhrWirecard Conviction Buy List
09:51 UhrWirecard Conviction Buy List
09:51 UhrWirecard buy
09:51 UhrWirecard buy
09:36 UhrSiemens Hold
09:21 UhrSAP SE Outperform
09:21 UhrSAP SE Outperform
09:21 UhrSiemens buy
09:16 UhrDeutsche Post buy
09:16 UhrSAP SE buy
09:16 UhrSAP SE buy
09:01 UhrSiemens Neutral
08:31 UhrSAP SE overweight
08:31 UhrSAP SE overweight
08:01 UhrSAP SE Conviction Buy List
08:01 UhrSAP SE Conviction Buy List
08:01 UhrSiemens Healthineers Neutral
29.01.19Henkel vz Hold
29.01.19SAP SE kaufen
29.01.19SAP SE kaufen
29.01.19Siemens Healthineers Hold
29.01.19Allianz Outperform
29.01.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
29.01.19Sartorius vz buy
29.01.19SAP SE buy
29.01.19SAP SE buy
29.01.19Siemens Healthineers Neutral
29.01.19SAP SE Outperform
29.01.19SAP SE Outperform
29.01.19Siemens Healthineers kaufen
29.01.19adidas Neutral
29.01.19Allianz overweight
29.01.19MorphoSys Neutral
29.01.19Siemens Healthineers neutral
29.01.19Volkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
29.01.19Wirecard Conviction Buy List
29.01.19Wirecard Conviction Buy List
29.01.19Continental buy

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 4 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 4 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 4 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Angesichts der hohen Feinstaubbelastung wird über ein Tempolimit in Deutschland diskutiert. Wie stehen Sie zu diesem Thema?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11:27 Uhr
DAX leichter -- Börsen in Fernost verhalten -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Wirecard wächst stärker als erwartet -- Siemens verdient operativ weniger -- Covestro, eBay im Fokus
Immobilien
11:35 Uhr
Wegen Brexit? Bürotürme in Frankfurt erleben Welle der Beliebtheit
Sonstiges
11:33 Uhr
Diese Hedgefonds konnten im schweren Marktumfeld 2018 die Konkurrenz abhängen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Siemens AG723610
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Covestro AG606214
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Infineon AG623100
SAP SE716460