Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

69,38EUR
+2,02EUR
+3,00%
15:58:07
STU
68,58EUR
+1,64EUR
+2,45%
17:45:05
GVIE
09.01.2019 17:46
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 475 dänische Kronen belassen. Das vom Windkraftanlagen-Hersteller erhöhte Ziel für den freien Mittelzufluss habe ihn etwas überrascht, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dies dürfte die letzte positive Nachricht von Vestas vor Bekanntgabe der Zahlen zum vierten Quartal im Februar gewesen sein./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.01.2019 / 14:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.01.2019 / 14:24 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
475,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
68,30 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
481,53
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

17:46 UhrVestas Wind Systems A-S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
07.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.01.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.12.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.11.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
08.11.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Hoher Auftragseingang
Hoher Auftragseingang beflügelt Windanlagenbauer Vestas
Eine starke Nachfrage nach seinen Produkten stimmt den dänischen Windanlagenbauer Vestas deutlich optimistischer.
08:46 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas becomes the first company to install 100 GW of wind turbines (Investegate)
07.01.19
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas receives 101 MW EPC project in India (Investegate)
31.12.18
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas receives its first order from China State Power Investment Corporation (Investegate)
31.12.18
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas’ receives 200 MW order in China (Investegate)
31.12.18
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas receives 22 MW order of 60 percent PTC qualifying turbine components in USA (Investegate)
31.12.18
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Ceylon Electricity Board awards Vestas Sri Lanka’s first large scale wind park with 104 MW EPC project (Investegate)
31.12.18
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas wins 328 MW order for wind projects in Norway (Investegate)
28.12.18
Vestas Wind Systems A/S : Vestas receives 29 MW repower order from Denmark’s first energy auction (Investegate)

mehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S News
Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 481,53
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 4
Sell: 4
350
400
450
500
550
600
650
Barclays Capital
485 DKK
Macquarie Research
530 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
385 DKK
S&P Capital IQ
370 DKK
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
395 DKK
Commerzbank AG
520 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
518 DKK
Citigroup Corp.
535 DKK
UBS AG
540 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
385 DKK
Morgan Stanley
435 DKK
HSBC
520 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
630 DKK
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
500 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
475 DKK
