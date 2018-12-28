NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 475 dänische Kronen belassen. Das vom Windkraftanlagen-Hersteller erhöhte Ziel für den freien Mittelzufluss habe ihn etwas überrascht, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dies dürfte die letzte positive Nachricht von Vestas vor Bekanntgabe der Zahlen zum vierten Quartal im Februar gewesen sein./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.01.2019 / 14:24 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.01.2019 / 14:24 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.