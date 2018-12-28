|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
475,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
68,30 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
481,53
|17:46 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|07.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|UBS AG
|08.11.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17:46 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|04.01.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.12.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|HSBC
|05.12.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.12.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.08.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.05.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.05.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|27.04.2018
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18:51 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|18:51 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|16:06 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|14:16 Uhr
|United Internet Neutral
|14:11 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Underperform
|13:31 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|13:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|13:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|13:21 Uhr
|adidas Outperform
|13:16 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|12:56 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch Neutral
|12:36 Uhr
|Linde buy
|12:31 Uhr
|Daimler Hold
|12:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underweight
|11:26 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|10:31 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|10:21 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|10:21 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|10:01 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|09:51 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Neutral
|08:01 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|08.01.19
|Linde Underperform
|08.01.19
|Bayer Outperform
|08.01.19
|BASF market-perform
|08.01.19
|Allianz overweight
|08.01.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|08.01.19
|Merck Neutral
|08.01.19
|Siemens Neutral
|08.01.19
|EON SE buy
|08.01.19
|RWE Conviction Buy
|08.01.19
|Siemens buy
|08.01.19
|Dialog Semiconductor neutral
|08.01.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|08.01.19
|Daimler Hold
|08.01.19
|BMW Hold
|07.01.19
|Linde buy
|07.01.19
|Bayer buy
|07.01.19
|Covestro Neutral
|07.01.19
|BASF Neutral
