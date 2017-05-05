NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta rechnet mit starken Ergebnissen des Windenergiespezialisten für das vierte Quartal. Der Fokus richte sich auf den Ausblick, schrieb er in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zur Berichtssaison der Investitionsgüterbranche. Die Berechenbarkeit dürfte sich verbessern, wenn die US-Großaufträge hereinkämen, die sich im Schlussquartal 2017 verzögert hätten./ag/edh



Datum der Analyse: 10.01.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.