Vestas Wind Systems A-S AktieWKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

57,32EUR
-1,24EUR
-2,12%
17:41:14
FSE
425,72DKK
-17,28DKK
-3,90%
18:46:22
BTE
10.01.2018 15:16
Vestas Wind Systems A-S overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta rechnet mit starken Ergebnissen des Windenergiespezialisten für das vierte Quartal. Der Fokus richte sich auf den Ausblick, schrieb er in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zur Berichtssaison der Investitionsgüterbranche. Die Berechenbarkeit dürfte sich verbessern, wenn die US-Großaufträge hereinkämen, die sich im Schlussquartal 2017 verzögert hätten./ag/edh

Datum der Analyse: 10.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S overweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
425,30 DKK		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
425,72 DKK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
460,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

15:16 UhrVestas Wind Systems A-S overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.01.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.01.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyCitigroup Corp.
09.01.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
08.01.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S ReduceHSBC
15:16 UhrVestas Wind Systems A-S overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.01.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.01.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyCitigroup Corp.
08.01.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyKepler Cheuvreux
13.12.2017Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
29.11.2017Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
14.11.2017Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
10.11.2017Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldS&P Capital IQ
05.10.2017Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
09.01.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
08.01.2018Vestas Wind Systems A-S ReduceHSBC
23.11.2017Vestas Wind Systems A-S ReduceHSBC
06.11.2017Vestas Wind Systems A-S ReduceHSBC
22.09.2017Vestas Wind Systems A-S ReduceHSBC

08.01.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Vestas auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 510 Kronen (dpa-afx)
05.01.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Kepler Cheuvreux hebt Ziel für Vestas auf 584 Kronen - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
13.11.17
Vestas: Mit Gegenwind (finanzen.net)
09.11.17
Vestas-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Margenprognose gesenkt (dpa-afx)
07.11.17
Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
17.08.17
Vestas-Aktie verliert kräftig: Ergebnis im zweiten Quartal gesunken (dpa-afx)
30.05.17
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt Vestas auf 'Reduce' und Ziel auf 530 Kronen (dpa-afx)
05.05.17
Vestas-Aktie: Vestas steigert Ergebnisse im ersten Quartal deutlich (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

+8,05%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,05%
Ø Kursziel: 460,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 3
100
200
300
400
500
600
700
UBS AG
175 DKK
Macquarie Research
601 DKK
S&P Capital IQ
470 DKK
Barclays Capital
505 DKK
Morgan Stanley
395 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
584 DKK
HSBC
385 DKK
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
410 DKK
Citigroup Corp.
575 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
500 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,05%
Ø Kursziel: 460,00
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
