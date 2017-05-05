|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Mini Future auf Vestas
|SC8GGU
|8,29
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
425,30 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
425,72 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
460,00 DKK
|15:01 Uhr
|Siemens Neutral
|15:01 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat1 Media SE buy
|14:46 Uhr
|EON SE Reduce
|14:36 Uhr
|Continental buy
|13:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|13:56 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|13:51 Uhr
|Continental buy
|13:51 Uhr
|Beiersdorf buy
|13:46 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|13:46 Uhr
|Continental Sell
|13:41 Uhr
|Software buy
|13:41 Uhr
|Henkel vz buy
|13:41 Uhr
|RIB Software SE buy
|13:31 Uhr
|Drillisch buy
|13:26 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Hold
|13:26 Uhr
|Siltronic Hold
|13:21 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|13:21 Uhr
|QIAGEN buy
|13:21 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|13:16 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Sell
|13:16 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Sell
|13:01 Uhr
|Beiersdorf neutral
|12:56 Uhr
|Henkel vz Neutral
|12:51 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Underweight
|11:56 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|11:31 Uhr
|RWE Hold
|11:21 Uhr
|Siemens Underweight
|11:06 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|11:01 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|10:46 Uhr
|Bayer overweight
|10:26 Uhr
|EON SE buy
|10:21 Uhr
|Lufthansa buy
|10:21 Uhr
|Nordex buy
|09:26 Uhr
|Continental Equal-Weight
|09:16 Uhr
|United Internet Hold
|09:16 Uhr
|Drillisch Hold
|09:06 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|08:41 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|08:36 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|08:16 Uhr
|Continental buy
