17.10.2018 17:46
Vodafone Group Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Vodafone vor Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 225 Pence belassen. Das zweite Geschäftsquartal 2018/19 des Telekomkonzerns dürfte im Vergleich zum ersten beim Umsatzwachstum aus eigener Kraft leicht rückläufig gewesen sein schrieb Analyst Jakob Bluestone in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das dürfte vor allem einer schlechteren Geschäftsentwicklung in Europa geschuldet sein, vor allem in Spanien aber auch in geringerem Umfang in Italien./ck/bek

Datum der Analyse: 17.10.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		Kursziel:
2,25 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
1,51 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+49,01%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
1,52 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+48,03%
Analyst Name:
Jakob Bluestone		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,24 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

