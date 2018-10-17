|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,25 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,51 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+49,01%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,52 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+48,03%
|Analyst Name:
Jakob Bluestone
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,24 GBP
|17:46 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.10.2018
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.10.2018
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.10.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.10.2018
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17:46 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.10.2018
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.10.2018
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.10.2018
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.09.2018
|Vodafone Group buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.08.2018
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|16.08.2018
|Vodafone Group market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.07.2018
|Vodafone Group market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.06.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|HSBC
|11.07.2018
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.05.2018
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.03.2017
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|21.07.2016
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|24.07.2015
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|17:51 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|17:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Underperform
|17:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|17:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|16:56 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|16:56 Uhr
|Wirecard Outperform
|16:56 Uhr
|Wirecard Outperform
|16:51 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Halten
|16:51 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo overweight
|16:51 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Equal-Weight
|16:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|16:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|16:51 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|16:51 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care kaufen
|16:51 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
|16:51 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Halten
|16:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|16:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|16:51 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|15:01 Uhr
|Merck buy
|14:26 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal weight
|14:26 Uhr
|adidas buy
|14:21 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|14:16 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|14:16 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Halten
|14:01 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|13:56 Uhr
|adidas Neutral
|13:51 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|13:41 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Halten
|13:41 Uhr
|Merck buy
|12:56 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|12:31 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Neutral
|12:31 Uhr
|adidas Outperform
|12:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|12:16 Uhr
|Daimler market-perform
|11:31 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Outperform
|11:26 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Outperform
|11:26 Uhr
|Merck Outperform
|11:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
