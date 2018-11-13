finanzen.net
LIVE AB 18 UHR: So erzielen Sie mit Wasser-Investments hohe Renditen » Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,81EUR
+0,14EUR
+8,11%
13:00:00
XETRA
1,56GBP
+0,12GBP
+8,46%
13:15:04
BTE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
13.11.2018 12:46
Bewerten
(0)

Vodafone Group Strong Buy (CFRA)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus CFRA hat Vodafone nach Zahlen zum ersten Geschäftshalbjahr von "Buy" auf "Strong Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel auf 200 Pence belassen. Der britische Mobilfunkkonzern habe trotz eines Milliardenverlustes wegen Abschreibungen sein Versprechen bestätigt, die Dividende für dieses Jahr stabil zu halten, schrieb Analyst Adrian Ng in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das neue Votum begründete Ng mit der attraktiven Dividendenrendite./la/ag

Datum der Analyse: 13.11.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Strong Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		Analyst:
CFRA		Kursziel:
2,00 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Strong Buy		Kurs*:
1,81 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
1,56 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Adrian Ng		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,21 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12:46 UhrVodafone Group overweightBarclays Capital
12:46 UhrVodafone Group Strong BuyCFRA
12:11 UhrVodafone Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11:51 UhrVodafone Group OutperformBernstein Research
09:21 UhrVodafone Group overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:46 UhrVodafone Group overweightBarclays Capital
12:46 UhrVodafone Group Strong BuyCFRA
12:11 UhrVodafone Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11:51 UhrVodafone Group OutperformBernstein Research
09:21 UhrVodafone Group overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.10.2018Vodafone Group HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.08.2018Vodafone Group NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
16.08.2018Vodafone Group market-performBernstein Research
17.07.2018Vodafone Group market-performBernstein Research
06.06.2018Vodafone Group HoldHSBC
06.11.2018Vodafone Group SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
11.07.2018Vodafone Group ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
14.05.2018Vodafone Group SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.03.2017Vodafone Group UnderperformMacquarie Research
21.07.2016Vodafone Group SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vodafone Group PLC nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Relevant
    +
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Dividende nur stabil
Vodafone mit Milliardenverlust wegen Abschreibungen
Der britische Vodafone-Konzern hat im ersten Geschäftshalbjahr wegen teurer Abschreibungen einen Milliardenverlust verbucht.
12:59 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Auf Erholungskurs - Vodafone schießen nach oben (Dow Jones)
12:52 Uhr
Stocks to watch: Vodafone, B&M, Pennon, Aston Martin (Financial Times)
12:20 Uhr
New Vodafone boss to cut costs, make more of masts (EN, Reuters)
12:07 Uhr
New Vodafone boss to cut costs, make more of masts (Reuters Business)
11:43 Uhr
Betriebsausgaben: Vodafone will in Europa sparen (Golem.de)
10:41 Uhr
Netzbetreiber: Vodafone macht wegen Abschreibungen Milliardenverlust (Handelsblatt)
10:41 Uhr
Vodafone dreht an Kostenschraube und baut Funkmasten-Sparte auf (Reuters)
10:39 Uhr
Telekommunikation: Vodafone schreibt tiefrote Zahlen (Blick)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+41,67%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,67%
Ø Kursziel: 2,21
Anzahl:
Buy: 12
Hold: 3
Sell: 2
1
1,5
2
2,5
3
Morgan Stanley
2,70 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3,05 £
HSBC
2,20 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
1,80 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2,02 £
Citigroup Corp.
1,90 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,43 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2,65 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1,65 £
Credit Suisse Group
2,25 £
UBS AG
2,30 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
1,30 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,40 £
Bernstein Research
2,15 £
RBC Capital Markets
2,60 £
CFRA
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,20 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,67%
Ø Kursziel: 2,21
alle Vodafone Group Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:11 Uhr1&1 Drillisch buy
12:46 UhrBASF overweight
12:41 UhrHenkel vz market-perform
12:41 UhrHeidelbergCement Outperform
12:41 UhrMerck Outperform
12:41 UhrBayer buy
12:26 UhrAllianz buy
12:11 UhrCompuGroup Medical SE Hold
12:11 UhrContinental kaufen
12:01 UhrBayer buy
11:51 Uhr1&1 Drillisch buy
11:51 UhrSiltronic buy
11:51 UhrFresenius Medical Care Outperform
11:41 UhrFresenius Medical Care Hold
11:41 UhrFresenius SECo buy
11:41 UhrInfineon buy
11:41 UhrInfineon buy
11:26 Uhrthyssenkrupp buy
11:16 UhrNordex Hold
11:11 Uhr1&1 Drillisch buy
11:06 UhrUnited Internet buy
11:01 UhrBayer buy
10:46 UhrCANCOM SE buy
10:46 UhrInfineon buy
10:46 UhrInfineon buy
10:46 UhrInfineon buy
10:46 UhrInfineon buy
10:36 Uhr1&1 Drillisch Neutral
10:21 UhrBayer Hold
10:11 UhrBayer overweight
09:56 UhrNordex Neutral
09:41 UhrSAP SE buy
09:41 UhrSAP SE buy
09:36 UhrInfineon Underweight
09:36 UhrInfineon Underweight
09:11 UhrBayer Outperform
09:11 UhrInfineon buy
09:11 UhrInfineon buy
09:01 UhrInfineon buy
09:01 UhrInfineon buy

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 45 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Horst Seehofer will sein Amt als Parteivorsitzender der CSU niederlegen aber weiterhin Bundesinnenminister bleiben. Halten Sie das für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:48 Uhr
DAX trotz Unsicherheiten im Plus -- Bayer verdient mehr als erwartet -- Haushaltsstreit mit Rom: EU-Frist läuft für Italien ab -- thyssenkrupp, Nordex, Uniper, innogy im Fokus
Leitzins
12:45 Uhr
Ex-Wells Fargo-CEO: Wenn die Fed die Zinsen im Dezember nicht erhöht, kommt es zum Crash
Aktie im Fokus
13:00 Uhr
HHLA-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatz gesteigert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Infineon AG623100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
SAP SE716460
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403