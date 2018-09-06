Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

Vodafone Group buy (Citigroup Corp.)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank Citigroup hat Vodafone von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 195 auf 190 Pence gesenkt. Seit Jahresbeginn seien die Markterwartungen aus verschiedenen Gründen immer weiter gesunken, schrieb Analyst Georgios Ierodiaconou in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dabei dürften aber die Stärken der Briten nicht ignoriert werden. So verbessere sich der deutsche Markt und auch in der Heimat sollte man solide wachsen können. Kurzfristig sieht der Experte gute Kurschancen./ag/zb

Datum der Analyse: 06.09.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		Analyst:
Citigroup Corp.		Kursziel:
1,90 GBP
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
1,87 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Georgios Ierodiaconou		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,30
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

16:16 UhrVodafone Group buyCitigroup Corp.
05.09.2018Vodafone Group OutperformBernstein Research
31.08.2018Vodafone Group overweightBarclays Capital
31.08.2018Vodafone Group buyUBS AG
30.08.2018Vodafone Group buyCFRA
16:16 UhrVodafone Group buyCitigroup Corp.
05.09.2018Vodafone Group OutperformBernstein Research
31.08.2018Vodafone Group overweightBarclays Capital
31.08.2018Vodafone Group buyUBS AG
30.08.2018Vodafone Group buyCFRA
30.08.2018Vodafone Group NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
16.08.2018Vodafone Group market-performBernstein Research
17.07.2018Vodafone Group market-performBernstein Research
06.06.2018Vodafone Group HoldHSBC
18.05.2018Vodafone Group NeutralCitigroup Corp.
11.07.2018Vodafone Group ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
14.05.2018Vodafone Group SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.03.2017Vodafone Group UnderperformMacquarie Research
21.07.2016Vodafone Group SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
24.07.2015Vodafone Group SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:39 Uhr
Vodafone kündigt Ausbau der Mobilfunkversorgung in Niedersachsen an (dpa-afx)
12:48 Uhr
Stocks to watch: Centrica, Go Ahead, Sirius, HSBC (Financial Times)
11:55 Uhr
Gigabit: Vodafone will Netz in Niedersachsen stark ausbauen (Golem.de)
11:30 Uhr
MasMovil Ibercom SA : Vodafone and MASMOVIL Group reach an agreement ... (Investegate)
05.09.18
Vodafone Group Plc : PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ARGENTINA (Investegate)
05.09.18
Stocks to watch: Vodafone, BP, Hugo Boss, Ferrari (Financial Times)
05.09.18
Vodafone: Callya-Tarife erhalten mehr ungedrosseltes Datenvolumen (Golem.de)
04.09.18
04.09.18
Vodafone: "Wir investieren inzwischen selbst massiv in Glasfaser" (Golem.de)

mehr Vodafone Group News
Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 2,30
Anzahl:
Buy: 13
Hold: 2
Sell: 2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
2,4
Morgan Stanley
2,70 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3,05 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,50 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
1,50 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,40 £
HSBC
2,20 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
1,80 £
Credit Suisse Group
2,35 £
RBC Capital Markets
2,60 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,70 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2,02 £
CFRA
2 £
UBS AG
2,50 £
Barclays Capital
2,30 £
Bernstein Research
2,30 £
Citigroup Corp.
1,90 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 2,30
alle Vodafone Group Kursziele

