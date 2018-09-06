|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Citigroup Corp.
|Kursziel:
1,90 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,87 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Georgios Ierodiaconou
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,30
|16:16 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|05.09.2018
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.08.2018
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.08.2018
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|30.08.2018
|Vodafone Group buy
|CFRA
|16:16 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|05.09.2018
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.08.2018
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.08.2018
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|30.08.2018
|Vodafone Group buy
|CFRA
|30.08.2018
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|16.08.2018
|Vodafone Group market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.07.2018
|Vodafone Group market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.06.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|HSBC
|18.05.2018
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|11.07.2018
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.05.2018
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.03.2017
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|21.07.2016
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|24.07.2015
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
