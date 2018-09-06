LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank Citigroup hat Vodafone von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 195 auf 190 Pence gesenkt. Seit Jahresbeginn seien die Markterwartungen aus verschiedenen Gründen immer weiter gesunken, schrieb Analyst Georgios Ierodiaconou in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dabei dürften aber die Stärken der Briten nicht ignoriert werden. So verbessere sich der deutsche Markt und auch in der Heimat sollte man solide wachsen können. Kurzfristig sieht der Experte gute Kurschancen./ag/zb



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.