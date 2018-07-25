Bitcoin wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's

25.07.2018 15:51
Vodafone Group buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 250 Pence belassen. Die Zahlen für das erste Quartal des Geschäftsjahres hätten die niedrigen Erwartungen in etwa erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auf dem aktuellen Niveau sei die Aktie des Telekommunikationskonzerns zu günstig bewertet, zumal die Dividenderendite bei 7,5 Prozent liege./mf/tih

Datum der Analyse: 25.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		Analyst:
UBS AG		Kursziel:
2,50 GBP
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
2,01 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,41
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

15:51 UhrVodafone Group buyUBS AG
12:51 UhrVodafone Group overweightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Vodafone Group buyUBS AG
17.07.2018Vodafone Group market-performBernstein Research
17.07.2018Vodafone Group buyDeutsche Bank AG
15:51 UhrVodafone Group buyUBS AG
12:51 UhrVodafone Group overweightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Vodafone Group buyUBS AG
17.07.2018Vodafone Group buyDeutsche Bank AG
16.07.2018Vodafone Group OutperformCredit Suisse Group
17.07.2018Vodafone Group market-performBernstein Research
06.06.2018Vodafone Group HoldHSBC
18.05.2018Vodafone Group NeutralCitigroup Corp.
10.05.2018Vodafone Group market-performBernstein Research
09.05.2018Vodafone Group market-performBernstein Research
11.07.2018Vodafone Group ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
14.05.2018Vodafone Group SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.03.2017Vodafone Group UnderperformMacquarie Research
21.07.2016Vodafone Group SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
24.07.2015Vodafone Group SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Deutschland wächst kräftig
Britischer Vodafone-Konzern mit Umsatzrückgang
Der britische Telekomkonzern Vodafone hat vor der milliardenschweren Unitymedia-Übernahme in vielen Ländern mit härterer Konkurrenz zu kämpfen.
13:15 Uhr
Vodafone: Gute Geschäfte in Deutschland, Konzernumsatz schrumpft (Heise)
11:56 Uhr
Quartalsbericht: Mehr Umsatz mit weniger Prepaid-Karten bei Vodafone (Golem.de)
11:26 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Vodafone-Konzern leidet unter Konkurrenz - Deutschland wächst kräftig (dpa-afx)
10:20 Uhr
Vodafone wächst in Deutschland stärker als Telefonica (ARD)
09:34 Uhr
Mobilfunk: Vodafone hofft auf Wachstum in Deutschland (N-TV)
09:31 Uhr
Vodafone bekräftigt Ausblick trotz Umsatzrückgang im 1. Quartal (Dow Jones)
09:13 Uhr
Blitzanalyse: Vodafone erleidet Umsatzeinbruch (Handelsblatt)
09:11 Uhr
Mobilfunkanbieter Vodafone wächst langsamer (Reuters)

mehr Vodafone Group News
RSS Feed
Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 2,41
Anzahl:
Buy: 11
Hold: 3
Sell: 2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
2,4
Morgan Stanley
2,70 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3,05 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,50 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
1,50 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,80 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,40 £
RBC Capital Markets
2,60 £
S&P Capital IQ
2,30 £
HSBC
2,20 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
1,80 £
Credit Suisse Group
2,35 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2,75 £
Bernstein Research
2,20 £
Barclays Capital
2,50 £
UBS AG
2,50 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 2,41
alle Vodafone Group Kursziele

