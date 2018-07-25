ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 250 Pence belassen. Die Zahlen für das erste Quartal des Geschäftsjahres hätten die niedrigen Erwartungen in etwa erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auf dem aktuellen Niveau sei die Aktie des Telekommunikationskonzerns zu günstig bewertet, zumal die Dividenderendite bei 7,5 Prozent liege./mf/tih



Datum der Analyse: 25.07.2018



