|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,50 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,01 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,41
|15:51 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|12:51 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.07.2018
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.2018
|Vodafone Group market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.07.2018
|Vodafone Group buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:51 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|12:51 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.07.2018
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.2018
|Vodafone Group buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.07.2018
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.07.2018
|Vodafone Group market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.06.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|HSBC
|18.05.2018
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|10.05.2018
|Vodafone Group market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|09.05.2018
|Vodafone Group market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.07.2018
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.05.2018
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.03.2017
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|21.07.2016
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|24.07.2015
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
