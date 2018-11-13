|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
2,20 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,81 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,56 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,21 GBP
|12:46 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:46 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Strong Buy
|CFRA
|12:11 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:51 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:21 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:46 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:46 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Strong Buy
|CFRA
|12:11 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:51 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:21 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.08.2018
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|16.08.2018
|Vodafone Group market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.07.2018
|Vodafone Group market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.06.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|HSBC
|06.11.2018
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|11.07.2018
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.05.2018
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.03.2017
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|21.07.2016
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|13:11 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|12:46 Uhr
|BASF overweight
|12:41 Uhr
|Henkel vz market-perform
|12:41 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Outperform
|12:41 Uhr
|Merck Outperform
|12:41 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|12:26 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|12:11 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|12:11 Uhr
|Continental kaufen
|12:01 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|11:51 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Siltronic buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Outperform
|11:41 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|11:41 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|11:26 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|11:16 Uhr
|Nordex Hold
|11:11 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|11:06 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|11:01 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|10:46 Uhr
|CANCOM SE buy
|10:46 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|10:46 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|10:46 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|10:46 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|10:36 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch Neutral
|10:21 Uhr
|Bayer Hold
|10:11 Uhr
|Bayer overweight
|09:56 Uhr
|Nordex Neutral
|09:41 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|09:41 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|09:36 Uhr
|Infineon Underweight
|09:36 Uhr
|Infineon Underweight
|09:11 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|09:11 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|09:11 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|09:01 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|09:01 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 45 2018.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net