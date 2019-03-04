|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,27 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,35 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+68,15%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,38 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+64,49%
|Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,91 GBP
|09:01 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.2019
|Vodafone Group Hold
|HSBC
|22.02.2019
|Vodafone Group buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.2019
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.2019
|Vodafone Group buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|09:01 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.2019
|Vodafone Group buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.2019
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.2019
|Vodafone Group buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|28.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.03.2019
|Vodafone Group Hold
|HSBC
|25.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.11.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|HSBC
|13.11.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.2018
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.01.2019
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Macquarie Research
