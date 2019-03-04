NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 230 auf 227 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Mobilfunker dürfte auch 2019 unter Druck bleiben, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Kapitalstruktur und Dividendennachhaltigkeit seien die zentralen Themen. Die bevorstehende Mobilfunkfrequenz-Auktion in Deutschland und der Liberty-Deal könnten zu einer veränderte Dividendenpolitik führen. Eine Kürzung der Dividende würde die Flexibilität von Vodafone erhöhen. /ajx/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2019 / 22:15 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2019 / 00:15 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.