finanzen.net

Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,60EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,50%
09:05:24
XETRA
1,38GBP
+0,03GBP
+1,99%
09:21:36
BTE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
11.03.2019 09:01
Bewerten
(0)

Vodafone Group overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 230 auf 227 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Mobilfunker dürfte auch 2019 unter Druck bleiben, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Kapitalstruktur und Dividendennachhaltigkeit seien die zentralen Themen. Die bevorstehende Mobilfunkfrequenz-Auktion in Deutschland und der Liberty-Deal könnten zu einer veränderte Dividendenpolitik führen. Eine Kürzung der Dividende würde die Flexibilität von Vodafone erhöhen. /ajx/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2019 / 22:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2019 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
2,27 GBP
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
1,35 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+68,15%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
1,38 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+64,49%
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
1,91 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09:01 UhrVodafone Group overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2019Vodafone Group HoldHSBC
22.02.2019Vodafone Group buyDeutsche Bank AG
08.02.2019Vodafone Group buyUBS AG
06.02.2019Vodafone Group buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
09:01 UhrVodafone Group overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.02.2019Vodafone Group buyDeutsche Bank AG
08.02.2019Vodafone Group buyUBS AG
06.02.2019Vodafone Group buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
28.01.2019Vodafone Group OutperformCredit Suisse Group
01.03.2019Vodafone Group HoldHSBC
25.01.2019Vodafone Group HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
16.11.2018Vodafone Group HoldHSBC
13.11.2018Vodafone Group HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
08.10.2018Vodafone Group HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
25.01.2019Vodafone Group UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
25.01.2019Vodafone Group ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
24.01.2019Vodafone Group UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
23.01.2019Vodafone Group UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
21.01.2019Vodafone Group UnderperformMacquarie Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vodafone Group PLC nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.03.19
Vodafone: "Wir konkurrieren da nicht, weil wir dort kein Netz haben" (Golem.de)
06.03.19
4G: Vodafone verbessert LTE auf Flughäfen (Golem.de)
05.03.19
Vodafone begibt Milliarden-Wandelanleihe wegen Unitymedia-Übernahme - Vodafone-Aktie legt zu (dpa-afx)
05.03.19
Telekommunikation: Vodafone plant Milliarden-Wandelanleihe für Unitymedia-Übernahme (Handelsblatt)
05.03.19
ROUNDUP: Vodafone plant Milliarden-Wandelanleihe für Unitymedia-Übernahme (dpa-afx)
05.03.19
Vodafone will 4 Mrd Euro mit Wandelanleihe aufnehmen (Dow Jones)
05.03.19
Vodafone begibt Pflichtwandelanleihe über vier Milliarden Euro (dpa-afx)
04.03.19
Vodafone besorgt sich frisches Geld (ARD)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+38,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +38,41%
Ø Kursziel: 1,91
Anzahl:
Buy: 11
Hold: 2
Sell: 4
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
Citigroup Corp.
1,90 £
CFRA
2 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
1,30 £
BNP PARIBAS
1,76 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,43 £
Macquarie Research
1,25 £
Bernstein Research
2,25 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
1,80 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1,65 £
RBC Capital Markets
1,25 £
Barclays Capital
2,05 £
Credit Suisse Group
2,10 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2,15 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2,68 £
HSBC
1,60 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,27 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +38,41%
Ø Kursziel: 1,91
alle Vodafone Group Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:16 UhrMerck Hold
08.03.19Deutsche Post kaufen
08.03.19Telefonica Deutschland kaufen
08.03.19Continental overweight
08.03.19Continental Halten
08.03.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
08.03.19Dialog Semiconductor Hold
08.03.19Drägerwerk Reduce
08.03.19Drägerwerk Hold
08.03.19XING (New Work) Hold
08.03.19Deutsche Post buy
08.03.19Continental buy
08.03.19Deutsche Post buy
08.03.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
08.03.19Covestro Hold
08.03.19Deutsche Telekom buy
08.03.19Deutsche Telekom buy
08.03.19freenet Hold
08.03.19BASF Equal weight
08.03.19Merck Outperform
08.03.19Continental Neutral
08.03.19Covestro overweight
07.03.19Merck Outperform
07.03.19Deutsche Post Hold
07.03.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
07.03.19Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
07.03.19Merck Halten
07.03.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
07.03.19Deutsche Post Reduce
07.03.19United Internet kaufen
07.03.19Dialog Semiconductor Hold
07.03.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
07.03.19Merck Halten
07.03.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
07.03.19Deutsche Post neutral
07.03.19Software buy
07.03.19Deutsche Post overweight
07.03.19Deutsche Post buy
07.03.19Siltronic Hold
07.03.19Lufthansa buy

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 10 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 10 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 10 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Welches Anlageprodukt weist Ihrer Meinung nach die höchsten Kosten pro Jahr auf?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:07 Uhr
DAX startet fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus -- Deutsche Bank lotet wohl 'inoffiziell' Fusion aus -- Porsche prüfte Hinweise auf korrupte Betriebsräte -- LEG Immobilien: Neuer CEO bestellt
Ausland
09:15 Uhr
Versteckte Hinweise: Apples iOS 12.2-Update greift wohl Apple-Event voraus
Altersvorsorge
09:15 Uhr
So klappt es mit einem sorgenfreien Ruhestand
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BMW AG519000
adidasA1EWWW
E.ON SEENAG99