FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Independent Research hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 50 auf 47 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Halten" belassen. Der geplante Mietdeckel in Berlin würde die Ergebniszahlen von Vonovia und der Wettbewerber in den kommenden Jahren deutlich negativ beeinflussen, schrieb Analyst Pierre Drach in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings habe er dies wegen der unklaren Rechtslage noch nicht in seinen Prognosen berücksichtigt./edh/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.06.2019 / 10:45 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.06.2019 / 11:45 / MESZ



