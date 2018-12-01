|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Independent Research GmbH
|Kursziel:
47,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Halten
|Kurs*:
46,42 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+1,25%
|Rating vorher:
Halten
|Kurs aktuell:
46,25 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+1,62%
|Analyst Name:
Pierre Drach
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,46 EUR
|15:56 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|11:11 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|UBS AG
|11.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15:56 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|08.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|23.04.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:56 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|15:31 Uhr
|MorphoSys Neutral
|15:31 Uhr
|Siemens Sector Perform
|15:31 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|15:31 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|15:16 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland kaufen
|15:16 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom kaufen
|15:16 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom kaufen
|13:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|13:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|13:36 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|13:36 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|12:21 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|12:21 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|12:21 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|12:11 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch overweight
|12:11 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|12:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|12:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|11:26 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|11:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:21 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|11:16 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:16 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:11 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|10:31 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|10:21 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|10:16 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Underperform
|10:16 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Underperform
|10:06 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|10:01 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|10:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|10:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|09:21 Uhr
|Siltronic Neutral
|08:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|08:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12.06.19
|Daimler overweight
|12.06.19
|Fresenius SECo buy
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
