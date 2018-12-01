finanzen.net
Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

46,11EUR
+0,36EUR
+0,79%
16:15:14
STU
13.06.2019 15:56
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten (Independent Research GmbH)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Independent Research hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 50 auf 47 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Halten" belassen. Der geplante Mietdeckel in Berlin würde die Ergebniszahlen von Vonovia und der Wettbewerber in den kommenden Jahren deutlich negativ beeinflussen, schrieb Analyst Pierre Drach in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings habe er dies wegen der unklaren Rechtslage noch nicht in seinen Prognosen berücksichtigt./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.06.2019 / 10:45 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.06.2019 / 11:45 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
Independent Research GmbH		Kursziel:
47,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Halten		Kurs*:
46,42 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+1,25%
Rating vorher:
Halten		Kurs aktuell:
46,25 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+1,62%
Analyst Name:
Pierre Drach		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
51,46 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:56 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
11:11 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyUBS AG
11.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
11:11 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyUBS AG
11.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
15:56 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
08.05.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
07.05.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
07.05.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
23.04.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

11.06.19
Vonovia: Das ist Vertrauen! (Der Aktionär)
11.06.19
Märkte am Morgen: DAX bei 12.140, Amazon, Beyond Meat, Salesforce, SAP, Vonovia, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Evotec (Der Aktionär)
07.06.19
DGAP-PVR: Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
07.06.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser belässt Vonovia auf 'Buy' - Ziel 55 Euro (dpa-afx)
07.06.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Kepler Cheuvreux streicht Vonovia von 'Large Caps List' - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
07.06.19
Vonovia-Aktie unter Druck: Winken jetzt Einstiegskurse? (Börse Online)
07.06.19
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: 45,75 % der Vonovia Aktionäre entscheiden sich für die Aktiendividende (EQS Group)
07.06.19
Deutsche Wohnen, Vonovia: War das erst der Anfang? (Der Aktionär)

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+11,60%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,60%
Ø Kursziel: 51,46
Anzahl:
Buy: 15
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
CFRA
49 
Warburg Research
49 
NATIONAL-BANK
48 
Deutsche Bank AG
51,50 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
41 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
44,65 
Barclays Capital
54 
HSBC
52 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
54,70 
Morgan Stanley
55 
Kepler Cheuvreux
56 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
55 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
54,50 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
52 
UBS AG
60 
Independent Research GmbH
47 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,60%
Ø Kursziel: 51,46
alle Vonovia Kursziele

15:56 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
15:31 UhrMorphoSys Neutral
15:31 UhrSiemens Sector Perform
15:31 Uhr1&1 Drillisch buy
15:31 UhrFresenius Medical Care buy
15:16 UhrTelefonica Deutschland kaufen
15:16 UhrDeutsche Telekom kaufen
15:16 UhrDeutsche Telekom kaufen
13:36 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
13:36 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
13:36 Uhr1&1 Drillisch buy
13:36 UhrTelefonica Deutschland Hold
12:21 UhrSAP SE Neutral
12:21 UhrSAP SE Neutral
12:21 Uhr1&1 Drillisch buy
12:11 Uhr1&1 Drillisch overweight
12:11 UhrTelefonica Deutschland overweight
12:11 UhrDeutsche Telekom Equal weight
12:11 UhrDeutsche Telekom Equal weight
11:26 UhrTelefonica Deutschland buy
11:26 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
11:26 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
11:21 Uhr1&1 Drillisch buy
11:16 UhrWirecard buy
11:16 UhrWirecard buy
11:11 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
10:31 UhrUnited Internet buy
10:31 UhrTelefonica Deutschland Hold
10:21 Uhr1&1 Drillisch buy
10:16 UhrDeutsche Telekom Underperform
10:16 UhrDeutsche Telekom Underperform
10:06 UhrUnited Internet buy
10:01 UhrTelefonica Deutschland buy
10:01 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
10:01 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
09:21 UhrSiltronic Neutral
08:41 UhrWirecard buy
08:41 UhrWirecard buy
12.06.19Daimler overweight
12.06.19Fresenius SECo buy

