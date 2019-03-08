FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Aktie des Immobilienkonzerns Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 51,50 Euro belassen. Unter den europäischen Immobilienwerten empfehle er aus regionaler Sicht weiter eine Übergewichtung Deutschlands, schrieb Analyst Markus Scheufler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zu seinen wichtigsten Kaufempfehlungen zählt er unter anderem Aroundtown und Vonovia./gl/edh



