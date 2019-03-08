finanzen.net
Mit digitalen Geschäftsmodellen die Immobilienwirtschaft revolutionieren - Smart Building Solutions 2019 am 2.-3. April in Aachen.

19.03.2019
(0)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Aktie des Immobilienkonzerns Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 51,50 Euro belassen. Unter den europäischen Immobilienwerten empfehle er aus regionaler Sicht weiter eine Übergewichtung Deutschlands, schrieb Analyst Markus Scheufler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zu seinen wichtigsten Kaufempfehlungen zählt er unter anderem Aroundtown und Vonovia./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.03.2019 / 09:03 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
51,50 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
46,11 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+11,69%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
46,11 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+11,69%
Analyst Name:
Markus Scheufler		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
49,73 EUR
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
14.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightMorgan Stanley
11.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
16:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightMorgan Stanley
11.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
14.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
07.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
07.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
04.02.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
19.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Höhere Dividende
Vonovia-Aktie: Mit Immobilienboom und Zukäufen zum Branchenprimus
Deutschlands größter Immobilienkonzern Vonovia - die frühere Deutsche Annington - profitiert wie die Konkurrenz auch von steigenden Mieten vor allem in den deutschen Großstädten.
09:10 Uhr
08:51 Uhr
17.03.19
Vonovia: Milliardenschwelle erreicht (Börse Online)
14.03.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Vonovia auf 50 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)
12.03.19
Immobilienwerte profitieren weiter von EZB - Hoch seit Herbst (dpa-afx)
11.03.19
Vonovia vs. Deutsche Wohnen: Diese Aktie macht das Rennen (Der Aktionär)
11.03.19
Märkte am Morgen: DAX nach China-Rallye mit Gewinnen erwartet, Aktien im Fokus: Amazon, Facebook, Tesla, Nvidia, Wirecard, Rocket Internet, Vonovia (Der Aktionär)
08.03.19
Märkte am Morgen: DAX nach Exporteinbruch in China vor Kampf mit 11.400 Punkte-Marke; Aktien im Fokus: Vonovia, Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank (Der Aktionär)

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+8,11%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,11%
Ø Kursziel: 49,73
Anzahl:
Buy: 17
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
Citigroup Corp.
55,20 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
47 
CFRA
49 
Warburg Research
49 
Commerzbank AG
44,50 
NATIONAL-BANK
48 
Barclays Capital
48 
HSBC
52 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
51,10 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
41 
UBS AG
60 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
49 
Independent Research GmbH
45 
Kepler Cheuvreux
53 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
55 
Morgan Stanley
52 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
50 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
44,65 
Deutsche Bank AG
51,50 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,11%
Ø Kursziel: 49,73
alle Vonovia Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
16:46 UhrCompuGroup Medical SE buy
16:11 UhrMerck Outperform
15:46 UhrBechtle buy
15:36 UhrMerck Halten
15:11 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz overweight
14:56 UhrLufthansa Outperform
14:41 UhrLufthansa buy
13:46 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz buy
11:11 Uhradidas buy
10:16 UhrDeutsche Bank Hold
10:11 UhrAIXTRON SE buy
09:46 Uhr1&1 Drillisch buy
09:46 UhrDeutsche Telekom Sell
09:46 UhrDeutsche Telekom Sell
08:46 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz overweight
08:41 UhrLufthansa Outperform
18.03.19Infineon buy
18.03.19Infineon buy
18.03.19Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
18.03.19Dialog Semiconductor Verkaufen
18.03.19Bechtle Sell
18.03.19Dialog Semiconductor buy
18.03.19Deutsche Bank Underperform
18.03.19Bechtle Halten
18.03.19BMW Halten
18.03.19EON SE buy
18.03.19Deutsche Bank Halten
18.03.19Bechtle Halten
18.03.19Deutsche Bank Verkaufen
18.03.19Bechtle Hold
18.03.19Infineon buy
18.03.19Infineon buy
18.03.19Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
18.03.19Siemens overweight
18.03.19Allianz overweight
18.03.19Deutsche Bank Verkaufen
18.03.19BASF Hold
18.03.19Lufthansa buy
18.03.19Deutsche Post buy

