|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot / Watchlist
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Kaufen
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Senden
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Investor Relations NEU
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|ST9UYN
|13,99
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|ST9VMR
|16,50
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
51,50 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
46,11 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+11,69%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
46,11 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+11,69%
|Analyst Name:
Markus Scheufler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
49,73 EUR
|16:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|19.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|16:46 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|16:11 Uhr
|Merck Outperform
|15:46 Uhr
|Bechtle buy
|15:36 Uhr
|Merck Halten
|15:11 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|14:56 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|14:41 Uhr
|Lufthansa buy
|13:46 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|11:11 Uhr
|adidas buy
|10:16 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|10:11 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE buy
|09:46 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|09:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|09:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|08:46 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|08:41 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|18.03.19
|Infineon buy
|18.03.19
|Infineon buy
|18.03.19
|Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
|18.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Verkaufen
|18.03.19
|Bechtle Sell
|18.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|18.03.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|18.03.19
|Bechtle Halten
|18.03.19
|BMW Halten
|18.03.19
|EON SE buy
|18.03.19
|Deutsche Bank Halten
|18.03.19
|Bechtle Halten
|18.03.19
|Deutsche Bank Verkaufen
|18.03.19
|Bechtle Hold
|18.03.19
|Infineon buy
|18.03.19
|Infineon buy
|18.03.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|18.03.19
|Siemens overweight
|18.03.19
|Allianz overweight
|18.03.19
|Deutsche Bank Verkaufen
|18.03.19
|BASF Hold
|18.03.19
|Lufthansa buy
|18.03.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|DIe innovativsten UnternehmenDiese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net