Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

42,96EUR
+0,11EUR
+0,26%
08:40:05
STU
25.01.2019 08:01
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 51,60 auf 51,10 Euro gesenkt, aber die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Wegen des eingetrübten Konjunkturumfelds, sich verschlechternder Finanzierungskonditionen und steigender Risiken an den Aktienmärkten schätze er die europäischen Immobilienwerte zunehmend vorsichtig ein, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Deshalb habe er seine Kursziele für den Sektor um durchschnittlich 9 Prozent reduziert./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2019 / 18:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
51,10 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
42,83 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+19,31%
Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy		Kurs aktuell:
42,94 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+19,00%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
48,52 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

08:01 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.01.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.01.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHSBC
10.01.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.01.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightBarclays Capital
08:01 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.01.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.01.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHSBC
10.01.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.01.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightBarclays Capital
19.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
06.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
06.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenDZ BANK
09.11.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
09.10.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldCommerzbank AG
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

24.01.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 51,10 Euro - 'Conv. Buy List' (dpa-afx)
24.01.19
ROUNDUP: Barley will Mietpreisbremse verlängern - Studie: moderate Wirkung (dpa-afx)
14.01.19
Deutsche Wohnen, Vonovia und Co: Kommt jetzt die Enteignung? (Der Aktionär)
10.01.19
Citi: Vonovia - Die Risiken sind nicht zu übersehen (finanzen.net)
10.01.19
29.12.18
DAX-Bilanz: Wirecard hui, Vonovia pfui (finanzen.net)
19.12.18
Citi: Vonovia - Die Luft wird dünner (finanzen.net)
19.12.18
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+12,94%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,94%
Ø Kursziel: 48,52
Anzahl:
Buy: 15
Hold: 5
Sell: 1
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
54
56
Citigroup Corp.
55,20 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
47 
CFRA
49 
Warburg Research
49 
Commerzbank AG
44,50 
NATIONAL-BANK
48 
Deutsche Bank AG
50 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
41 
Morgan Stanley
47 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
49 
Independent Research GmbH
45 
UBS AG
55 
Kepler Cheuvreux
53 
Credit Suisse Group
41 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
42,55 
Barclays Capital
48 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
54 
HSBC
52 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
49 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
51,10 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,94%
Ø Kursziel: 48,52
alle Vonovia Kursziele

