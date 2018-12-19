|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|ST79TY
|14,30
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|ST8FMM
|15,32
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
51,10 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
42,83 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+19,31%
|Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
42,94 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+19,00%
|Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
48,52 EUR
|08:01 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.01.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|HSBC
|10.01.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.01.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.01.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|HSBC
|10.01.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.01.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|06.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|06.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.11.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.10.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
