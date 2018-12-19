NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 51,60 auf 51,10 Euro gesenkt, aber die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Wegen des eingetrübten Konjunkturumfelds, sich verschlechternder Finanzierungskonditionen und steigender Risiken an den Aktienmärkten schätze er die europäischen Immobilienwerte zunehmend vorsichtig ein, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Deshalb habe er seine Kursziele für den Sektor um durchschnittlich 9 Prozent reduziert./edh/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2019 / 18:26 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.