|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
49,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
38,08 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+28,68%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
38,24 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+28,14%
|Analyst Name:
Thomas Neuhold
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,26 EUR
|15:01 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14:11 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|10:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|06.03.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|UBS AG
|15:01 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14:11 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|10:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|UBS AG
|06.03.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.03.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|06.03.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|08.02.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Neutral
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.2017
|Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.03.2017
|Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Hold
|15:01 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|14:56 Uhr
|SAP SE Hold
|14:11 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|14:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Halten
|14:11 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|14:01 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:41 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|13:36 Uhr
|BMW Reduce
|13:36 Uhr
|Daimler Hold
|13:31 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|13:31 Uhr
|Merck buy
|13:31 Uhr
|adidas buy
|13:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|13:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:26 Uhr
|Infineon Outperform
|11:21 Uhr
|Allianz Neutral
|11:11 Uhr
|SAP SE Hold
|10:51 Uhr
|EVOTEC buy
|10:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|10:36 Uhr
|Merck Hold
|10:26 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|10:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|10:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|09:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|09:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|09:41 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Outperform
|09:31 Uhr
|Deutsche Post market-perform
|09:26 Uhr
|SAP SE Sector Perform
|09:21 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|09:16 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat1 Media SE overweight
|08:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|08:51 Uhr
|Siemens Neutral
|08:51 Uhr
|Lufthansa buy
|08:16 Uhr
|Henkel vz buy
|06.03.18
|ProSiebenSat1 Media SE buy
|06.03.18
|ProSiebenSat1 Media SE buy
|06.03.18
|Deutsche Börse buy
|06.03.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|06.03.18
|Siltronic Outperform
