FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro belassen. Ein ordentliches Marktumfeld und die gute Umsetzung einiger Wachstumsinitiativen sollten Umsatz und operatives Ergebnis (FFO) des Immobilienkonzerns auch in den kommenden Jahren auf einem hohen Niveau halten, schrieb Analyst Thomas Neuhold in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag



Datum der Analyse: 07.03.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.