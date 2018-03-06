Vonovia AktieWKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

38,32EUR
+0,98EUR
+2,62%
16:54:19
XETRA
07.03.2018 15:01
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro belassen. Ein ordentliches Marktumfeld und die gute Umsetzung einiger Wachstumsinitiativen sollten Umsatz und operatives Ergebnis (FFO) des Immobilienkonzerns auch in den kommenden Jahren auf einem hohen Niveau halten, schrieb Analyst Thomas Neuhold in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag

Datum der Analyse: 07.03.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		Kursziel:
49,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
38,08 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+28,68%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
38,24 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+28,14%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Neuhold		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
45,26 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

15:01 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
14:11 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
10:16 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightBarclays Capital
06.03.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
06.03.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyUBS AG
15:01 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
14:11 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
10:16 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightBarclays Capital
06.03.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyUBS AG
06.03.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
06.03.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
06.03.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldCommerzbank AG
08.02.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
08.02.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
26.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) NeutralOddo Seydler Bank AG
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.04.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.03.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Effizienzsteigerungen
Vonovia übertrifft Ziele und erhöht Dividende - Aktie gibt dennoch nach
Das Immobilienunternehmen Vonovia hat im abgelaufenen Jahr operativ und unterm Strich mehr verdient und die Jahresziele übertroffen.
06.03.18
Vonovia steigert Mieten um 4,2 Prozent (Süddeutsche)
06.03.18
ROUNDUP 2/Vonovia: Wohnungsnachfrage bleibt 'extrem hoch' - Mieten gestiegen (dpa-afx)
06.03.18
Aktienkurs passt - Vonovia verfolgt Buwog-Offert weiter (derStandard.at)
06.03.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Independent Research senkt Vonovia-Ziel auf 42 Euro - 'Halten' (dpa-afx)
06.03.18
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) (EQS Group)
06.03.18
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) (EQS Group)
06.03.18
DGAP-News: Vonovia setzt BUWOG Angebot wie geplant fort - Kriterium des FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index erfüllt (dpa-afx)
06.03.18
Trotz Rekordjahr - Finanzchef verlässt Vonovia (Der Aktionär)

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+18,11%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,11%
Ø Kursziel: 45,26
Anzahl:
Buy: 16
Hold: 5
Sell: 1
38
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
54
BNP PARIBAS
40 
Warburg Research
41 
Citigroup Corp.
53,30 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
45 
S&P Capital IQ
48 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
46,50 
Credit Suisse Group
41 
HSBC
48 
Oddo Seydler Bank AG
44 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
41 
Morgan Stanley
45 
Deutsche Bank AG
47,50 
NATIONAL-BANK
44 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
47 
Commerzbank AG
42 
UBS AG
50 
Independent Research GmbH
42 
Barclays Capital
45 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
46 
Kepler Cheuvreux
49 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,11%
Ø Kursziel: 45,26
alle Vonovia Kursziele

