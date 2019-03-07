FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach Jahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern setze sein prozentual zweistelliges Wachstum fort, schrieb Analyst Thomas Neuhold in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.