|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot / Watchlist
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Kaufen
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Senden
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Investor Relations NEU
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|ST5592
|6,80
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|ST7DGL
|6,90
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
53,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
45,73 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,90%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
45,50 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+16,48%
|Analyst Name:
Thomas Neuhold
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
49,26 EUR
|14:46 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:23 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:46 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:23 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|19.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|06.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|15:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland kaufen
|15:46 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|15:41 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|14:46 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|14:46 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|14:46 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Reduce
|13:31 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Hold
|13:31 Uhr
|XING (New Work) Hold
|13:31 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|12:31 Uhr
|Continental buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Covestro Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:23 Uhr
|freenet Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|BASF Equal weight
|08:41 Uhr
|Merck Outperform
|08:21 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|08:21 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|07.03.19
|Merck Outperform
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post Hold
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|07.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|07.03.19
|Merck Halten
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post Reduce
|07.03.19
|United Internet kaufen
|07.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|07.03.19
|Merck Halten
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post neutral
|07.03.19
|Software buy
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post overweight
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|07.03.19
|Siltronic Hold
|07.03.19
|Lufthansa buy
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|KW 10: Analysten-Flops der WocheDiese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
|KW 10: Analysten-Tops der WocheDiese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
|Die Top-Autos des Genfer Autosalon 2019 Das sind die Highlights
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net