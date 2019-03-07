finanzen.net
Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

45,59EUR
+1,45EUR
+3,29%
16:59:25
STU
08.03.2019 14:46
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Die Aktie des Immobiliienkonzerns biete immer noch eine attraktive Wachstumsstory, schrieb Analyst Thomas Neuhold in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2019 / / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		Kursziel:
53,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
45,73 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,90%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
45,50 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+16,48%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Neuhold		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
49,26 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

14:46 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
11:23 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
07.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufenDZ BANK
07.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
07.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
07.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
04.02.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
19.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
06.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Höhere Mieteinnahmen
Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Vonovia verdient operativ mehr und bekräftigt Ziele
Vonovia hat im abgelaufenen Jahr dank weiterer Verbesserungen im Schlussquartal operativ mehr verdient und die eigenen Ziele erreicht.
08:10 Uhr
Märkte am Morgen: DAX nach Exporteinbruch in China vor Kampf mit 11.400 Punkte-Marke; Aktien im Fokus: Vonovia, Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank (Der Aktionär)
07.03.19
Rekordgewinn auf Mieter-Kosten?: Vonovia knackt die Milliardenmarke (N-TV)
07.03.19
So rechnet Vonovia seinen Mietern die Milliarde schön (N24)
07.03.19
So rechnet Vonovia seinen Mietern die Milliarde schön (WELT)
07.03.19
Vonovia: Fällt jetzt das Rekordhoch? (Der Aktionär)
07.03.19
ROUNDUP 2: Vonovia macht kräftigen Gewinn - 'kein Preistreiber bei Mieten' (dpa-afx)
07.03.19
Umstrittener Wohnungskonzern: Vonovia verdient gut eine Milliarde Euro (Spiegel Online)
07.03.19
Wohnungskonzern: Vonovia macht Rekordgewinn, doch der hat seinen Preis (Handelsblatt)

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+8,05%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,05%
Ø Kursziel: 49,26
Anzahl:
Buy: 17
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
Citigroup Corp.
55,20 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
47 
CFRA
49 
Warburg Research
49 
Commerzbank AG
44,50 
NATIONAL-BANK
48 
Morgan Stanley
47 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
42,55 
Barclays Capital
48 
HSBC
52 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
54 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
49 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
51,10 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
41 
UBS AG
60 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
49 
Independent Research GmbH
45 
Deutsche Bank AG
51,50 
Kepler Cheuvreux
53 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,05%
Ø Kursziel: 49,26
alle Vonovia Kursziele

