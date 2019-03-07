FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Die Aktie des Immobiliienkonzerns biete immer noch eine attraktive Wachstumsstory, schrieb Analyst Thomas Neuhold in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh



