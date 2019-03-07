finanzen.net
Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

44,33EUR
+1,56EUR
+3,65%
19:00:04
STU
07.03.2019 18:31
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen (DZ BANK)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Vonovia nach Zahlen für 2018 von 50,00 auf 50,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Der Geschäftsbericht sei solide und liege im Rahmen seiner Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2019 / 16:21 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2019 / 16:43 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
DZ BANK		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
kaufen		Kurs*:
44,30 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
kaufen		Kurs aktuell:
44,26 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
49,18 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

18:31 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufenDZ BANK
15:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
15:21 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
15:11 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:05 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyUBS AG
18:31 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufenDZ BANK
15:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
15:11 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:05 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyUBS AG
13:04 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufenCredit Suisse Group
15:21 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
13:04 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
04.02.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
19.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
06.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Höhere Mieteinnahmen
Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Vonovia verdient operativ mehr und bekräftigt Ziele
Vonovia hat im abgelaufenen Jahr dank weiterer Verbesserungen im Schlussquartal operativ mehr verdient und die eigenen Ziele erreicht.
18:32 Uhr
Rekordgewinn auf Mieter-Kosten?: Vonovia knackt die Milliardenmarke (N-TV)
17:41 Uhr
So rechnet Vonovia seinen Mietern die Milliarde schön (N24)
17:41 Uhr
So rechnet Vonovia seinen Mietern die Milliarde schön (WELT)
15:25 Uhr
Vonovia: Fällt jetzt das Rekordhoch? (Der Aktionär)
13:47 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Vonovia macht kräftigen Gewinn - 'kein Preistreiber bei Mieten' (dpa-afx)
12:33 Uhr
Umstrittener Wohnungskonzern: Vonovia verdient gut eine Milliarde Euro (Spiegel Online)
11:41 Uhr
Wohnungskonzern: Vonovia macht Rekordgewinn, doch der hat seinen Preis (Handelsblatt)
09:48 Uhr
Vonovia steigert die Dividende das fünfte Jahr in Folge (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+10,94%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,94%
Ø Kursziel: 49,18
Anzahl:
Buy: 17
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
Citigroup Corp.
55,20 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
47 
CFRA
49 
Warburg Research
49 
Commerzbank AG
44,50 
NATIONAL-BANK
48 
Deutsche Bank AG
50 
Morgan Stanley
47 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
42,55 
Barclays Capital
48 
HSBC
52 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
54 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
49 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
51,10 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
41 
UBS AG
60 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
49 
Independent Research GmbH
45 
Kepler Cheuvreux
53 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,94%
Ø Kursziel: 49,18
alle Vonovia Kursziele

