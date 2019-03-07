|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot / Watchlist
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Kaufen
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Senden
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Investor Relations NEU
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|ST9UYN
|15,35
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|ST9VMR
|18,42
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
50,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
46,08 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+8,51%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
46,02 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+8,65%
|Analyst Name:
Neil Green
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
49,62 EUR
|08:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|07.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|19.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|06.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:01 Uhr
|adidas buy
|08:36 Uhr
|adidas Neutral
|08:36 Uhr
|MorphoSys overweight
|08:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|13.03.19
|adidas Hold
|13.03.19
|adidas Halten
|13.03.19
|Covestro buy
|13.03.19
|EON SE kaufen
|13.03.19
|EON SE Halten
|13.03.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|13.03.19
|adidas Halten
|13.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|13.03.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Halten
|13.03.19
|EON SE Halten
|13.03.19
|EON SE Neutral
|13.03.19
|adidas Neutral
|13.03.19
|Covestro Neutral
|13.03.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz kaufen
|13.03.19
|EON SE buy
|13.03.19
|Deutsche Bank Halten
|13.03.19
|adidas Hold
|13.03.19
|EON SE buy
|13.03.19
|adidas buy
|13.03.19
|adidas Neutral
|13.03.19
|EON SE Neutral
|13.03.19
|freenet Sell
|13.03.19
|Covestro buy
|13.03.19
|Daimler overweight
|13.03.19
|BMW Underweight
|12.03.19
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|12.03.19
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|12.03.19
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|12.03.19
|Continental Neutral
|12.03.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|12.03.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|12.03.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|12.03.19
|EON SE Neutral
|12.03.19
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|12.03.19
|Deutsche Post market-perform
|11.03.19
|Allianz overweight
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 10 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 10 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 10 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net