NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 49 auf 50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das Wachstum lasse zwar nach, aber deutsche Wohnimmobilien-Aktien blieben eine gute Wahl, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Sein neues Kursziel impliziere eine Gesamtrendite von 11 Prozent. Sollten die Renditen am Anleihenmarkt in Europa aber nicht steigen, dürfte die Gesamtrendite bei Vonovia 20 Prozent betragen./ajx/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.03.2019 / 04:55 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.03.2019 / 04:55 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.