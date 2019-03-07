finanzen.net
Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

45,76EUR
-0,24EUR
-0,52%
09:20:22
STU
14.03.2019 08:16
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 49 auf 50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das Wachstum lasse zwar nach, aber deutsche Wohnimmobilien-Aktien blieben eine gute Wahl, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Sein neues Kursziel impliziere eine Gesamtrendite von 11 Prozent. Sollten die Renditen am Anleihenmarkt in Europa aber nicht steigen, dürfte die Gesamtrendite bei Vonovia 20 Prozent betragen./ajx/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.03.2019 / 04:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.03.2019 / 04:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
50,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
46,08 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+8,51%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
46,02 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+8,65%
Analyst Name:
Neil Green		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
49,62 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

08:16 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightMorgan Stanley
11.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
08.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
08:16 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightMorgan Stanley
11.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
08.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
07.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
07.03.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
04.02.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
19.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
06.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Höchstes Niveau
Immobilienwerte profitieren weiter von EZB - Hoch seit Herbst
Europäische Immobilienwerte haben am Dienstag ihre zuletzt überdurchschnittliche Entwicklung fortgesetzt.
07:37 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Vonovia auf 50 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)
11.03.19
Vonovia vs. Deutsche Wohnen: Diese Aktie macht das Rennen (Der Aktionär)
11.03.19
Märkte am Morgen: DAX nach China-Rallye mit Gewinnen erwartet, Aktien im Fokus: Amazon, Facebook, Tesla, Nvidia, Wirecard, Rocket Internet, Vonovia (Der Aktionär)
08.03.19
Märkte am Morgen: DAX nach Exporteinbruch in China vor Kampf mit 11.400 Punkte-Marke; Aktien im Fokus: Vonovia, Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank (Der Aktionär)
07.03.19
Rekordgewinn auf Mieter-Kosten?: Vonovia knackt die Milliardenmarke (N-TV)
07.03.19
Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Vonovia verdient operativ mehr und bekräftigt Ziele (finanzen.net)
07.03.19
So rechnet Vonovia seinen Mietern die Milliarde schön (N24)
07.03.19
So rechnet Vonovia seinen Mietern die Milliarde schön (WELT)

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+8,44%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,44%
Ø Kursziel: 49,62
Anzahl:
Buy: 17
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
Citigroup Corp.
55,20 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
47 
CFRA
49 
Warburg Research
49 
Commerzbank AG
44,50 
NATIONAL-BANK
48 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
42,55 
Barclays Capital
48 
HSBC
52 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
51,10 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
41 
UBS AG
60 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
49 
Independent Research GmbH
45 
Deutsche Bank AG
51,50 
Kepler Cheuvreux
53 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
55 
Morgan Stanley
52 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
50 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,44%
Ø Kursziel: 49,62
