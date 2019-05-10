finanzen.net

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 50 auf 52 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Neil Green passte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das Kapitalwachstum des Immobilienunternehmens nach oben an. Dies treibe auch seine Annahmen für den Nettovermögenswert und das Kursziel nach oben, fügte er hinzu./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2019 / 17:02 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2019 / 17:05 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
52,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
48,20 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+7,88%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
48,20 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,88%
Analyst Name:
Neil Green		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
50,42 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

