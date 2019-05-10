|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
SR1DWD
|15,50
Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
SR1DWE
|17,80
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
52,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
48,20 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+7,88%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
48,20 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,88%
|Analyst Name:
Neil Green
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,42 EUR
|10.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|23.04.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|10.05.19
|Continental Halten
|10.05.19
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|10.05.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Halten
|10.05.19
|Linde Sell
|10.05.19
|Wirecard buy
|10.05.19
|Wirecard buy
|10.05.19
|Siemens buy
|10.05.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|10.05.19
|thyssenkrupp buy
|10.05.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|10.05.19
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|10.05.19
|Linde Underperform
|10.05.19
|Wirecard kaufen
|10.05.19
|Wirecard kaufen
|10.05.19
|AIXTRON SE buy
|10.05.19
|Infineon buy
|10.05.19
|Infineon buy
|10.05.19
|thyssenkrupp kaufen
|10.05.19
|Deutsche Post Halten
|10.05.19
|HeidelbergCement buy
|10.05.19
|Deutsche Post Reduce
|10.05.19
|Bechtle Hold
|10.05.19
|freenet Halten
|10.05.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|10.05.19
|Continental Hold
|10.05.19
|Continental Halten
|10.05.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Halten
|10.05.19
|BASF kaufen
|10.05.19
|HeidelbergCement buy
|10.05.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|10.05.19
|Deutsche Post Hold
|10.05.19
|Bechtle buy
|10.05.19
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|10.05.19
|Deutsche Post market-perform
|10.05.19
|JENOPTIK buy
|10.05.19
|Continental Equal weight
|10.05.19
|Dialog Semiconductor overweight
|10.05.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|10.05.19
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
