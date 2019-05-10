NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 50 auf 52 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Neil Green passte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das Kapitalwachstum des Immobilienunternehmens nach oben an. Dies treibe auch seine Annahmen für den Nettovermögenswert und das Kursziel nach oben, fügte er hinzu./tih/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2019 / 17:02 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2019 / 17:05 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.