NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Aufgrund der anhaltenden Debatten über die von politischer Seite drohende Deckelung der Mieten in Berlin habe er sein negativstes Szenario für den davon besonders betroffenen Immobilienkonzern Deutsche Wohnen verlängert, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Auf den Wettbewerber Vonovia dürfte die mögliche Regulierung des Berliner Wohnungsmarktes hingegen nur begrenzten Einfluss haben./edh/tih



