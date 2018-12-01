finanzen.net

Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

45,74EUR
+1,00EUR
+2,24%
17:15:16
STU
11.06.2019 14:51
Bewerten
(0)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Aufgrund der anhaltenden Debatten über die von politischer Seite drohende Deckelung der Mieten in Berlin habe er sein negativstes Szenario für den davon besonders betroffenen Immobilienkonzern Deutsche Wohnen verlängert, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Auf den Wettbewerber Vonovia dürfte die mögliche Regulierung des Berliner Wohnungsmarktes hingegen nur begrenzten Einfluss haben./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2019 / 20:31 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2019 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
52,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
45,21 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,02%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
45,52 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+14,24%
Analyst Name:
Neil Green		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
51,65 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

