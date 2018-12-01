|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|SR00HZ
|16,14
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|SR02K5
|19,65
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
52,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
45,21 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,02%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
45,52 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+14,24%
|Analyst Name:
Neil Green
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,65 EUR
|14:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:36 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|23.04.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14.03.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:36 Uhr
|Sartorius vz verkaufen
|15:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|15:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|15:26 Uhr
|RWE overweight
|15:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|14:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|14:36 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|14:31 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|14:31 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|14:01 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|13:51 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|13:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Post overweight
|12:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|11:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|11:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|10:06 Uhr
|Bayer Hold
|10:01 Uhr
|Infineon Underweight
|10:01 Uhr
|Infineon Underweight
|09:46 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|09:46 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|09:46 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|07.06.19
|Lufthansa overweight
|07.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.06.19
|RIB Software SE buy
|07.06.19
|Infineon buy
|07.06.19
|Infineon buy
|07.06.19
|ISRA VISION buy
|07.06.19
|BASF buy
|07.06.19
|Covestro Hold
|07.06.19
|HeidelbergCement Outperform
|07.06.19
|Bayer Outperform
|07.06.19
|Software Neutral
|06.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|06.06.19
|Siemens overweight
|06.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|06.06.19
|freenet buy
|06.06.19
|Fresenius Medical Care Sector Perform
|06.06.19
|Bechtle buy
|06.06.19
|Sartorius vz Sell
