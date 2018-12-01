|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|SR1DWD
|14,58
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|SR1DWE
|17,95
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
55,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
45,70 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+20,35%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
45,70 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+20,35%
|Analyst Name:
Christopher Fremantle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,65 EUR
|14:36 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|12:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
