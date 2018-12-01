finanzen.net
06.06.2019 14:36
Bewerten
(0)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Vonovia nach einem Investorentag von 52 auf 55 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das neue Kursziel basiere auf einer Substanzwert-Bewertung, schrieb Analyst Christopher Fremantle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte nach den jüngsten Quartalszahlen des Immobilienkonzerns seine Prognosen für das Kapitalwachstum 2019. Er berücksichtigt nun auch die jüngste Kapitalerhöhung und den Aufkauf der Minderheitenanteile an Victoria Park./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.06.2019 / 03:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.06.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

