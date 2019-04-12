|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Walt Disney
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
140,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
127,54 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+9,77%
|Rating vorher:
Market Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
129,65 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,98%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
128,80 USD
|20:56 Uhr
|Walt Disney Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17:54 Uhr
|Walt Disney Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|10.04.2019
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|27.11.2018
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|19.10.2018
|Walt Disney overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17:11 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|14:11 Uhr
|Software buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Daimler Hold
|11:36 Uhr
|BASF Outperform
|11:26 Uhr
|Continental buy
|11:26 Uhr
|BMW buy
|11:26 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|11:26 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|11:16 Uhr
|Software buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|10:16 Uhr
|Merck market-perform
|10:11 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|10:01 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|10:01 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|09:51 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|08:51 Uhr
|Software buy
|08:21 Uhr
|QIAGEN buy
|11.04.19
|HeidelbergCement overweight
|11.04.19
|Deutsche Börse buy
|11.04.19
|Siltronic Hold
|11.04.19
|Deutsche Post overweight
|11.04.19
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|11.04.19
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|11.04.19
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|11.04.19
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|11.04.19
|United Internet overweight
|11.04.19
|1&1 Drillisch overweight
|11.04.19
|Nemetschek SE Hold
|11.04.19
|Linde Halten
|11.04.19
|Covestro Neutral
|11.04.19
|Dialog Semiconductor overweight
|11.04.19
|AIXTRON SE Equal weight
|11.04.19
|Infineon Underweight
|11.04.19
|Infineon Underweight
|11.04.19
|BASF Neutral
|11.04.19
|Linde buy
|11.04.19
|Deutsche Börse Halten
|11.04.19
|Bayer buy
|11.04.19
|BASF Hold
|11.04.19
|Sartorius vz Hold
