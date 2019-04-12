finanzen.net
Kursschwankungen - warum die größte Angst der deutschen Sparer so fatal ist

Walt Disney Aktie WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
Symbol: DIS

115,00EUR
+11,34EUR
+10,94%
21:08:44
STU
129,61USD
+13,01USD
+11,16%
20:57:25
NYSE
12.04.2019 17:54
Walt Disney Outperform (BMO Capital Markets)

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat Walt Disney von Market Perform auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 114 auf 140 USD angehoben.

Zusammenfassung: Walt Disney Outperform

Unternehmen:
Walt Disney		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets		Kursziel:
140,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
127,54 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+9,77%
Rating vorher:
Market Perform		Kurs aktuell:
129,65 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,98%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
128,80 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Walt Disney

20:56 UhrWalt Disney NeutralCredit Suisse Group
17:54 UhrWalt Disney OutperformBMO Capital Markets
10.04.2019Walt Disney OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
27.11.2018Walt Disney OutperformImperial Capital
19.10.2018Walt Disney overweightBarclays Capital
17:54 UhrWalt Disney OutperformBMO Capital Markets
10.04.2019Walt Disney OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
27.11.2018Walt Disney OutperformImperial Capital
19.10.2018Walt Disney overweightBarclays Capital
08.08.2018Walt Disney BuyB. Riley FBR
20:56 UhrWalt Disney NeutralCredit Suisse Group
08.08.2018Walt Disney In-lineImperial Capital
28.06.2018Walt Disney In-lineImperial Capital
09.05.2018Walt Disney NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
17.04.2018Walt Disney HoldPivotal Research Group
18.06.2018Walt Disney SellPivotal Research Group
09.01.2018Walt Disney SellPivotal Research Group
14.12.2017Walt Disney SellPivotal Research Group
20.01.2017Walt Disney UnderperformBMO Capital Markets
12.01.2017Walt Disney SellPivotal Research Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Walt Disney nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Walt Disney

Disney+
Disney-Aktie klettert: Start des eigenen Videostreaming-Dienst im November
Der angekündigte eigene Video-Streamingdienst hat Walt Disney am Freitag einen fulminanten Börsenauftakt beschert.
19:48 Uhr
Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500: JP Morgan beflügelt Wall Street - Disney auf Rekordhoch (Handelsblatt)
19:39 Uhr
Star Wars Episode IX: Erster Teaser-Trailer zum letzten Akt der Weltraumsaga (Heise)
16:43 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Disney beglückt die Anleger mit Rekordhoch (dpa-afx)
16:03 Uhr
Streamingdienst: Disney startet Großangriff auf Netflix (Gründerszene)
15:34 Uhr
Jetzt startet Disney den Großangriff auf Netflix (WELT)
13:04 Uhr
Streamingdienst mit 500 Filmen: Disney startet Konkurrenzportal zu Netflix (N-TV)
12:09 Uhr
Disney startet eigenen Streamingdienst in den USA (WELT)
11:30 Uhr
Disney mit Kampfpreis gegen Netflix und Apple (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Walt Disney Aktie

-0,62%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,62%
Ø Kursziel: 128,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
110
115
120
125
130
135
140
145
Barclays Capital
130 $
Imperial Capital
129 $
Cowen and Company, LLC
131 $
BMO Capital Markets
140 $
Credit Suisse Group
114 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,62%
Ø Kursziel: 128,80
alle Walt Disney Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
