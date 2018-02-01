finanzen.net
Weatherford International Aktie WKN: A116P6 / ISIN: IE00BLNN3691

0,4520EUR
+0,0020EUR
+0,44%
15:32:12
FSE
0,5274USD
-0,0204USD
-3,72%
20:07:42
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
11.01.2019 19:14
Weatherford International Market Perform (BMO Capital Markets)

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat Weatherford International Limited von Outperform auf "Market Perform" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 2,5 auf 1 USD gesenkt.

Zusammenfassung: Weatherford International Market Perform

Unternehmen:
Weatherford International Limited		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets		Kursziel:
1,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Market Perform		Kurs*:
0,45 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
0,53 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Weatherford International Limited

19:14 UhrWeatherford International Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
10.10.2018Weatherford International Peer PerformWolfe Research
13.02.2018Weatherford International Equal WeightBarclays Capital
01.11.2017Weatherford International BuySeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Weatherford International OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19:14 UhrWeatherford International Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
01.11.2017Weatherford International BuySeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Weatherford International OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.07.2017Weatherford International OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.06.2017Weatherford International OverweightBarclays Capital
10.10.2018Weatherford International Peer PerformWolfe Research
13.02.2018Weatherford International Equal WeightBarclays Capital
21.06.2017Weatherford International NeutralSeaport Global Securities
09.01.2017Weatherford International Equal WeightBarclays Capital
27.10.2016Weatherford International Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Weatherford International Limited nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Weatherford International Limited

28.10.18
Ausblick: Weatherford International öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.07.18
Ausblick: Weatherford International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.04.18
Ausblick: Weatherford International verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.02.18
Ausblick: Weatherford International stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Weatherford International Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
0,78
BMO Capital Markets
1 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle Weatherford International Kursziele

