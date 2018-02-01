|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Weatherford International Limited
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
1,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Market Perform
|Kurs*:
0,45 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
0,53 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|19:14 Uhr
|Weatherford International Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|10.10.2018
|Weatherford International Peer Perform
|Wolfe Research
|13.02.2018
|Weatherford International Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.11.2017
|Weatherford International Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|04.08.2017
|Weatherford International Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|19:14 Uhr
|Weatherford International Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|01.11.2017
|Weatherford International Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|04.08.2017
|Weatherford International Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|14.07.2017
|Weatherford International Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|21.06.2017
|Weatherford International Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.10.2018
|Weatherford International Peer Perform
|Wolfe Research
|13.02.2018
|Weatherford International Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.06.2017
|Weatherford International Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|09.01.2017
|Weatherford International Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.2016
|Weatherford International Sector Perform
|Scotia Howard Weil
Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
