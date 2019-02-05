|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Westport Innovations Inc
|Analyst:
Lake Street
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,32 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,32 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,00 USD
|14:54 Uhr
|Westport Innovations Hold
|Lake Street
|20.09.2018
|Westport Innovations Buy
|H.C. Wainwright & Co.
|15.11.2017
|Westport Innovations Buy
|Lake Street
|05.10.2017
|Westport Innovations Hold
|Lake Street
|20.06.2016
|Westport Innovations Buy
|Rodman & Renshaw, LLC
|20.09.2018
|Westport Innovations Buy
|H.C. Wainwright & Co.
|15.11.2017
|Westport Innovations Buy
|Lake Street
|20.06.2016
|Westport Innovations Buy
|Rodman & Renshaw, LLC
|18.12.2014
|Westport Innovations Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|09.11.2012
|Westport Innovations buy
|UBS AG
|14:54 Uhr
|Westport Innovations Hold
|Lake Street
|05.10.2017
|Westport Innovations Hold
|Lake Street
|11.11.2015
|Westport Innovations Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.2015
|Westport Innovations Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.04.2015
|Westport Innovations Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
