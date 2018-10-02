PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Investmentbank Exane BNP Paribas hat Yara mit "Neutral" und einem Kursziel von 440 norwegischen Kronen in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Trotz des verlangsamten globalen Wirtschaftswachstums sollte die Chemieindustrie ihre Gewinne (EPS) im Zeitraum 2018 bis 2020 um durchschnittlich jährlich rund 10 Prozent steigern können, schrieb Analyst Raghav Bardalai in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine konstruktive Einschätzung des Sektors beruhe auch auf dem Umstand, dass die europäischen und US-amerikanischen Chemiewerte in zehn der vergangenen 14 Jahre besser als der Gesamtmarkt gelaufen seien./edh/ag



Datum der Analyse: 01.10.2018



