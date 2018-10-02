|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
BNP PARIBAS
|Kursziel:
440,00 NOK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
399,60 NOK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+10,11%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
399,60 NOK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+10,11%
|Analyst Name:
Raghav Bardalai
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
369,00 NOK
