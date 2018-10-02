finanzen.net
Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

42,38EUR
-0,22EUR
-0,52%
11:21:42
FSE
399,60NOK
-1,40NOK
-0,35%
12:42:28
STF
02.10.2018 13:36
Yara International ASA Neutral (BNP PARIBAS)

PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Investmentbank Exane BNP Paribas hat Yara mit "Neutral" und einem Kursziel von 440 norwegischen Kronen in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Trotz des verlangsamten globalen Wirtschaftswachstums sollte die Chemieindustrie ihre Gewinne (EPS) im Zeitraum 2018 bis 2020 um durchschnittlich jährlich rund 10 Prozent steigern können, schrieb Analyst Raghav Bardalai in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine konstruktive Einschätzung des Sektors beruhe auch auf dem Umstand, dass die europäischen und US-amerikanischen Chemiewerte in zehn der vergangenen 14 Jahre besser als der Gesamtmarkt gelaufen seien./edh/ag

Datum der Analyse: 01.10.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Neutral

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		Analyst:
BNP PARIBAS		Kursziel:
440,00 NOK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
399,60 NOK		Abst. Kursziel*:
+10,11%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
399,60 NOK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+10,11%
Analyst Name:
Raghav Bardalai		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
369,00 NOK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

13:36 UhrYara International ASA NeutralBNP PARIBAS
28.09.2018Yara International ASA UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
25.09.2018Yara International ASA ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
07.09.2018Yara International ASA overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.08.2018Yara International ASA SellUBS AG
07.09.2018Yara International ASA overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.07.2018Yara International ASA buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.06.2018Yara International ASA OutperformBernstein Research
20.04.2018Yara International ASA OutperformBernstein Research
13.02.2018Yara International ASA buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:36 UhrYara International ASA NeutralBNP PARIBAS
24.07.2018Yara International ASA Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
20.07.2018Yara International ASA HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.07.2018Yara International ASA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.06.2018Yara International ASA HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.09.2018Yara International ASA UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
25.09.2018Yara International ASA ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
20.08.2018Yara International ASA SellUBS AG
18.07.2018Yara International ASA SellUBS AG
18.07.2018Yara International ASA UnderperformCredit Suisse Group

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

07.09.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Yara auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 425 Kronen (dpa-afx)
17.08.18
Yara International ASA -- Moody's affirms Yara's Baa2 ratings; stable outlook (Moodys)
17.07.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Yara auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 360 Kronen (dpa-afx)
17.07.18
Yara International ASA : Yara reports improved deliveries but lower margins (Investegate)
16.07.18
Ausblick: Yara International ASA zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.06.18
Yara International ASA : Program for the publication of Yara Internation... (Investegate)
22.06.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse senkt Yara auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 325 Kronen (dpa-afx)
24.05.18
Yara International ASA : Yara and Kalmar to develop world's first fully-... (Investegate)

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

-7,66%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -7,66%
Ø Kursziel: 369,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 4
250
300
350
400
450
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
420 NKr
Citigroup Corp.
285 NKr
Bernstein Research
444 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
380 NKr
Morgan Stanley
340 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
420 NKr
UBS AG
280 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
425 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
290 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
335 NKr
BNP PARIBAS
440 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -7,66%
Ø Kursziel: 369,00
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

