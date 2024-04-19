Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy

14:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Eckdaten für das erste Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2000 Euro belassen. Die Transaktionsvolumina des Zahlungsabwicklers lägen über seiner Schätzung und über der Konsensprognose, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das digitale Geschäft habe sich erheblich beschleunigt./bek/stk

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.04.2024 / 07:31 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

