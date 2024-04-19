Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie
WKN A2JNF4
ISIN NL0012969182
Symbol ADYYF
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Eckdaten für das erste Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2000 Euro belassen. Die Transaktionsvolumina des Zahlungsabwicklers lägen über seiner Schätzung und über der Konsensprognose, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das digitale Geschäft habe sich erheblich beschleunigt./bek/stk
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.04.2024 / 07:31 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2.000,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1.403,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
42,49%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1.169,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
70,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Mohammed Moawalla
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.481,53 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|16:16
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:01
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:31
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.24
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.24
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|UBS AG
|16:16
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:01
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:31
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.24
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.24
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|UBS AG
|16:16
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:01
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:31
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.24
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.24
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.23
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.02.23
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.08.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.02.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.24
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.11.23
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.11.23
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.23
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.23
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.