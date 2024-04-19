DAX 17.900 -1,1%ESt50 4.936 -1,1%MSCI World 3.323 +0,0%Dow 37.821 -1,7%Nas 15.450 -1,7%Bitcoin 59.174 -1,5%Euro 1,0713 +0,1%Öl 87,67 -0,5%Gold 2.330 +0,6%
Portfolio-Update: TUI - Nahostkonflikt als Stimmungsdämpfer
WACKER CHEMIE-Aktie in Rot: WACKER CHEMIE mit deutlichem 1Q-Gewinnrückgang
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

1.169,80 EUR -249,80 EUR -17,60 %
STU
1.208,32 CHF -157,68 CHF -11,54 %
BRX
Marktkap. 43,76 Mrd. EUR

WKN A2JNF4

ISIN NL0012969182

Symbol ADYYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy

14:01 Uhr
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
1.169,80 EUR -249,80 EUR -17,60%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Eckdaten für das erste Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2000 Euro belassen. Die Transaktionsvolumina des Zahlungsabwicklers lägen über seiner Schätzung und über der Konsensprognose, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das digitale Geschäft habe sich erheblich beschleunigt./bek/stk

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.04.2024 / 07:31 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2.000,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1.403,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
42,49%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1.169,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
70,97%
Analyst Name:
Mohammed Moawalla 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.481,53 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

