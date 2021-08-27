|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
3.200,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
2.699,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,54%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
2.712,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Sebastien Sztabowicz
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2.649,22 €
|14:36 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.08.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.08.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.08.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|UBS AG
|20.08.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.05.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|30.03.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.02.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.01.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
