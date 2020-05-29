finanzen.net
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

1.195,50EUR
+8,50EUR
+0,72%
14:41:20
STU
02.06.2020 12:01

Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach einer Befragung zum Konsumverhalten britischer Verbraucher auf "Buy" belassen. Das Vereinigte Königreich lasse nur begrenzte Rückschlüsse auf den europäischen Markt für Bezahlsysteme zu, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Anbieter solcher Lösungen würden derzeit mit einem Aufschlag zu ihrer Bewertung vor der Corona-Krise gehandelt. Er präferiert die Aktien von Adyen./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.06.2020 / 08:32 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.160,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1.195,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Hannes Leitner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
935,86 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

12:01 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
29.05.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.05.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.05.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
30.04.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

-21,72%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -21,72%
Ø Kursziel: 935,86
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
600
700
800
900
1000
1100
1200
1300
Morgan Stanley
885,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
740,00 €
Barclays Capital
650,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
920,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
690,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1.301,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.365,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -21,72%
Ø Kursziel: 935,86
alle Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Kursziele

