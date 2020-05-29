ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach einer Befragung zum Konsumverhalten britischer Verbraucher auf "Buy" belassen. Das Vereinigte Königreich lasse nur begrenzte Rückschlüsse auf den europäischen Markt für Bezahlsysteme zu, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Anbieter solcher Lösungen würden derzeit mit einem Aufschlag zu ihrer Bewertung vor der Corona-Krise gehandelt. Er präferiert die Aktien von Adyen./tih/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.06.2020 / 08:32 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.