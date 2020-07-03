finanzen.net
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr - jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

1.404,00EUR
+2,50EUR
+0,18%
11:43:15
XETRA
1.395,50EUR
+11,25EUR
+0,81%
12:04:38
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
08.07.2020 11:21

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Adyen vor Zahlen von 1365 auf 1560 Euro angehoben und die Aktien auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die fundamentale Lage des Online-Zahlungsdienstleisters verbessere sich zusehends, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Prognose. Das Unternehmen profitiere von einem langfristig starken Wachstum./mf/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Adyen NV
Long
 SB90AM 14,92
0,94
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB90AM. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2020 / 22:45 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1.560,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1.400,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,43%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1.397,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,67%
Analyst Name:
Mohammed Moawalla 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.207,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

11:21 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.07.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.07.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.06.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.06.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

-13,56%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -13,56%
Ø Kursziel: 1.207,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
600
800
1000
1200
1400
1600
Barclays Capital
650,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
690,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1.495,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.590,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.560,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1.260,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -13,56%
Ø Kursziel: 1.207,50
alle Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:56 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
10:52 Uhr Rio Tinto Sector Perform
10:52 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
10:51 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com neutral
10:45 Uhr Airbus Outperform
10:44 Uhr Fraport Underperform
10:44 Uhr WPP 2012 Underperform
10:43 Uhr Worldline SA verkaufen
10:39 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
10:39 Uhr Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
10:38 Uhr Tesla Neutral
10:35 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
10:32 Uhr Carrefour Neutral
10:31 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
10:10 Uhr adidas Hold
10:09 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
10:09 Uhr Sartorius vz. Hold
09:46 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Hold
09:45 Uhr BNP Paribas buy
09:18 Uhr Bayer buy
08:44 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
08:30 Uhr SAP Conviction Buy List
07:57 Uhr Gerresheimer Neutral
07:56 Uhr AstraZeneca overweight
07:55 Uhr Fraport Underweight
07:54 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland overweight
07:47 Uhr Deutsche Post overweight
07:27 Uhr TeamViewer overweight
07:26 Uhr LANXESS Sell
07:16 Uhr Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy
07:16 Uhr Evonik Conviction Buy
07:15 Uhr Covestro buy
07:13 Uhr BASF Neutral
07:00 Uhr Volvo (B) buy
06:59 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
06:58 Uhr TRATON buy
07.07.20 TRATON Neutral
07.07.20 Deutsche Post kaufen
07.07.20 Deutsche Börse overweight
07.07.20 UBS overweight
07.07.20 Deutsche Post Neutral
07.07.20 Deutsche Post market-perform
07.07.20 Delivery Hero buy
07.07.20 Alstom Neutral
07.07.20 Merck Neutral
07.07.20 Telefonica Neutral
07.07.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
07.07.20 Bayer buy
07.07.20 Continental Sector Perform
07.07.20 Unilever buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen