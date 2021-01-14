  • Suche
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

1.898,00EUR
+80,50EUR
+4,43%
15:51:04
XETRA
04.02.2021 13:51

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Papiere von Adyen nach Zahlen von eBay mit einem Kursziel von 2100 Euro auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die Signale der Amerikaner sprächen für eine Beschleunigung in der Verschiebung der Zahlungsabwicklungen an Adyen, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2021 / 07:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2.100,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1.866,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,54%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1.898,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,64%
Analyst Name:
Mohammed Moawalla 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.734,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

13:51 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.01.21 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.01.21 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
11.01.21 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight Barclays Capital
08.01.21 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Euro am Sonntag-Titel
Nachhaltige Geldanlagen: Der grüne Weg zu mehr Rendite
Milliardeninvestitionen in Klimaschutz und strengere Regulierung sorgen für einen Boom bei grünen Anlagen. Wie Sie die besten Investments finden.
01:11 Uhr
Nachhaltige Geldanlagen: Der grüne Weg zu mehr Rendite (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
31.01.21
So schätzen Analysten die Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
28.01.21
Die kommende Generation der Tech-Stars: Diese 8 Highflyer-Aktien sind die stärksten (finanzen.net)
23.01.21
Kurioses Börsenjahr 2020: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Aktien, Anleihen und Rohstoffen (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
31.12.20
So schätzen Analysten die Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
19.12.20
Adyen-Aktie: Eine klare Empfehlung (finanzen.net)
05.12.20
Die besten Euro Stoxx 50-Aktien: Adyen setzt sich an die Performance-Spitze (finanzen.net)
05.12.20
Die besten Euro Stoxx 50-Aktien: Adyen setzt sich an die Performance-Spitze (finanzen.net)
Kursziele Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

-8,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,61%
Ø Kursziel: 1.734,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1000
1200
1400
1600
1800
2000
2200
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2.100,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1.500,00 €
UBS AG
2.021,00 €
Barclays Capital
1.330,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
2.283,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
1.050,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.590,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1.777,00 €
Morgan Stanley
1.960,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,61%
Ø Kursziel: 1.734,56
alle Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Kursziele

