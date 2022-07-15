  • Suche
20.07.2022 13:46

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 3600 auf 2600 Euro gesenkt, aber die Papiere auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analyst Mohammed Moawalla passte seine Bewertungsmodelle für europäische Technologiekonzerne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie an das schwächere Wirtschaftsumfeld an. Im Schnitt sinken die Schätzungen für Umsatz und Ergebnis je Aktie bis 2026 um 5 und 10 Prozent. Was das Risiko-Chance-Verhältnis betrifft, sieht er vor allem Chancen bei Adyen, aber auch bei Suse und Wise./ag/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 07:20 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2.600,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1.547,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
68,02%
Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs aktuell:
1.572,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
65,31%
Analyst Name:
Mohammed Moawalla 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2.446,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Euro am Sonntag
Adyen-Aktie: Wachstumsziel erreichbar
Das starke Wachstum beim niederländischen Zahlungsdienstleister Adyen lässt Analysten für die längerfristigen Ziele des Unternehmens optimistischer werden.
30.06.22
Was Analysten von der Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
30.04.22
Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Adyen BV Parts Sociales im April mehrheitlich zum Kauf  (finanzen.net)
31.03.22
Analysten sehen bei Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
22.03.22
Adyen-Aktie: Wachstumsziel erreichbar (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: Was Analysten im Februar vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
22.02.22
Adyen-Aktie: Die Zahlen überzeugen (finanzen.net)
16.02.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Adyen auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2750 Euro (dpa-afx)
10.02.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Adyen auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 2220 Euro (dpa-afx)

