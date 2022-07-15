NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 3600 auf 2600 Euro gesenkt, aber die Papiere auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analyst Mohammed Moawalla passte seine Bewertungsmodelle für europäische Technologiekonzerne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie an das schwächere Wirtschaftsumfeld an. Im Schnitt sinken die Schätzungen für Umsatz und Ergebnis je Aktie bis 2026 um 5 und 10 Prozent. Was das Risiko-Chance-Verhältnis betrifft, sieht er vor allem Chancen bei Adyen, aber auch bei Suse und Wise./ag/ck