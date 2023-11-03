Jefferies & Company Inc.

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold

21:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 720 Euro belassen. Der Nettoumsatz des Zahlungsabwicklers habe seine Prognose etwas verfehlt, das Transaktionsvolumen sei wie von ihm erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 12:47 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 12:47 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

