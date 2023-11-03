DAX 15.230 +0,5%ESt50 4.178 +0,6%MSCI World 2.887 -0,1%Dow 34.112 -0,1%Nas 13.650 +0,1%Bitcoin 33.200 +0,2%Euro 1,0707 +0,1%Öl 79,84 -1,9%Gold 1.950 -1,0%
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold

21:31 Uhr
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 720 Euro belassen. Der Nettoumsatz des Zahlungsabwicklers habe seine Prognose etwas verfehlt, das Transaktionsvolumen sei wie von ihm erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 12:47 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 12:47 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
720,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
845,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,79%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
898,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,90%
Analyst Name:
Hannes Leitner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.051,50 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

21:31 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
21:11 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.11.23 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.11.23 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.11.23 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

