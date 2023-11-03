Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie
WKN A2JNF4
ISIN NL0012969182
Symbol ADYYF
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 720 Euro belassen. Der Nettoumsatz des Zahlungsabwicklers habe seine Prognose etwas verfehlt, das Transaktionsvolumen sei wie von ihm erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 12:47 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 12:47 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
720,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
845,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,79%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
898,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Hannes Leitner
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.051,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
