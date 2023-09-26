Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie
WKN A2JNF4
ISIN NL0012969182
Symbol ADYYF
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Adyen von "Equal Weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 1150 auf 900 Euro gesenkt. Der Zahlungsdienstleister bleibe der Klassenbeste in seiner Branche und habe ein langes Wachstum vor sich, auch wenn das zweite Halbjahr erst einmal schwierig werden sollte, schrieb Analyst James Goodman in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Sorgen über den Wettbewerbsdruck seien übertrieben./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2023 / 18:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.09.2023 / 04:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
900,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
641,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,32%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
671,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,13%
|
Analyst Name:
James Goodman
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.167,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
