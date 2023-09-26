Barclays Capital

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Overweight

08:06 Uhr

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Adyen von "Equal Weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 1150 auf 900 Euro gesenkt. Der Zahlungsdienstleister bleibe der Klassenbeste in seiner Branche und habe ein langes Wachstum vor sich, auch wenn das zweite Halbjahr erst einmal schwierig werden sollte, schrieb Analyst James Goodman in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Sorgen über den Wettbewerbsdruck seien übertrieben./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2023 / 18:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.09.2023 / 04:10 / GMT

