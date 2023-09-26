DAX 15.256 -1,0%ESt50 4.129 -0,9%MSCI World 2.845 -1,2%Dow 33.619 -1,1%Nas 13.064 -1,6%Bitcoin 24.843 +0,2%Euro 1,0566 -0,1%Öl 94,76 +0,7%Gold 1.898 -0,2%
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

Marktkap. 20,04 Mrd. EUR

WKN A2JNF4

ISIN NL0012969182

Symbol ADYYF

Barclays Capital

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Overweight

08:06 Uhr
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
671,00 EUR 24,00 EUR 3,71%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Adyen von "Equal Weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 1150 auf 900 Euro gesenkt. Der Zahlungsdienstleister bleibe der Klassenbeste in seiner Branche und habe ein langes Wachstum vor sich, auch wenn das zweite Halbjahr erst einmal schwierig werden sollte, schrieb Analyst James Goodman in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Sorgen über den Wettbewerbsdruck seien übertrieben./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2023 / 18:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.09.2023 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
900,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
641,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,32%
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
671,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,13%
Analyst Name:
James Goodman 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.167,75 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

