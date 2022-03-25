  • Suche
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

1.868,40EUR
+53,40EUR
+2,94%
10:49:00
XETRA
1.920,19CHF
+31,58CHF
+1,67%
11:20:50
BRX

WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

29.03.2022 10:36

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Adyen vor dem Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2220 Euro belassen. Das Management könnte auf der Veranstaltung seine Margenziele für 2022 und auch längerfristig anheben, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Er setzte die Aktie auf "Positive Catalyst Watch" und betrachtet sie weiterhin als "Top Pick" im Sektor./edh/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.03.2022 / 20:56 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.03.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2.220,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1.851,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,91%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1.868,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,82%
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2.756,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

10:36 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.03.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight Morgan Stanley
21.03.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy UBS AG
21.03.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.02.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Euro am Sonntag
Adyen-Aktie: Wachstumsziel erreichbar
Das starke Wachstum beim niederländischen Zahlungsdienstleister Adyen lässt Analysten für die längerfristigen Ziele des Unternehmens optimistischer werden.
22.03.22
Adyen-Aktie: Wachstumsziel erreichbar (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: Was Analysten im Februar vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
22.02.22
Adyen-Aktie: Die Zahlen überzeugen (finanzen.net)
16.02.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Adyen auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2750 Euro (dpa-afx)
10.02.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Adyen auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 2220 Euro (dpa-afx)
10.02.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 2550 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
10.02.22
Adyen BV Parts Sociales hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
09.02.22
Adyen-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: Adyen kann Nettogewinn im zweiten Halbjahr deutlich steigern (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

+47,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,53%
Ø Kursziel: 2.756,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
2200
2400
2600
2800
3000
3200
3400
3600
Credit Suisse Group
2.800,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
2.750,00 €
Barclays Capital
2.220,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3.300,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2.550,00 €
UBS AG
2.568,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3.600,00 €
Morgan Stanley
2.800,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2.220,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,53%
Ø Kursziel: 2.756,44
alle Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Kursziele

