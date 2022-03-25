|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2.220,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1.851,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,91%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1.868,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,82%
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2.756,44 €
|10:36 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.03.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|UBS AG
|21.03.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.02.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|UBS AG
|20.08.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.02.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.12.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.05.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|30.03.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.02.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|10:10 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|10:08 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|10:01 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|09:58 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|09:58 Uhr
|Westwing Buy
|09:56 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Add
|09:55 Uhr
|Sanofi Overweight
|09:54 Uhr
|VINCI Overweight
|09:52 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|09:50 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|09:49 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|09:47 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
|09:46 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|09:45 Uhr
|Symrise Neutral
|09:44 Uhr
|Telefonica Underweight
|09:43 Uhr
|Kone Overweight
|09:42 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|09:42 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|09:41 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Buy
|09:39 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Overweight
|09:39 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
|09:35 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Buy
|09:27 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|09:03 Uhr
|Jungheinrich Buy
|09:02 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Add
|07:32 Uhr
|Air Liquide Conviction Buy List
|07:29 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|07:16 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
|07:15 Uhr
|EVOTEC Outperform
|07:06 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Underweight
|07:04 Uhr
|KION GROUP Neutral
|28.03.22
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|28.03.22
|Tesla Sector Perform
|28.03.22
|CTS Eventim Halten
|28.03.22
|Airbus Overweight
|28.03.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|28.03.22
|Valeo SA Underperform
|28.03.22
|Renault Sector Perform
|28.03.22
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
|28.03.22
|BMW Sector Perform
|28.03.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|28.03.22
|Daimler Truck Outperform
|28.03.22
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|28.03.22
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
|28.03.22
|Prosus Overweight
|28.03.22
|Deutsche Post Buy
|28.03.22
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|28.03.22
|Fraport Hold
|28.03.22
|Lufthansa Hold
|28.03.22
|Givaudan Neutral
