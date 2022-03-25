NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Adyen vor dem Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2220 Euro belassen. Das Management könnte auf der Veranstaltung seine Margenziele für 2022 und auch längerfristig anheben, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Er setzte die Aktie auf "Positive Catalyst Watch" und betrachtet sie weiterhin als "Top Pick" im Sektor./edh/nas